US STOCKS-Wall St rises on earns, but caution over Europe

* Boeing profit jumps, Ford net falls
* U.S. new home sales rise in Sept, prices fall
* Indexes: Dow up 0.8 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 0.1
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 26 The Dow and S&P 500 rose on
Wednesday on optimism about corporate earnings and positive
signals ahead of a meeting of European leaders to tackle the
region's debt crisis.
But the Nasdaq fell, weighed by a weak outlook from
Internet retailer Amazon.
Prospects for a comprehensive deal to resolve the crisis at
a summit later in the day were unclear, with several thorny
issues unresolved.
The incoming head of the European Central Bank threw a
potential lifeline to the region, signaling the bank would go
on buying troubled states' bonds and Germany's lower house of
parliament approved a motion to strengthen the euro zone rescue
"Unless we get something solid out of Europe, the tug of
war between Europe, earnings and data continues. Yesterday,
Europe won, but today, the earnings seems to be going well and
the data we got this morning was supportive as well," said John
Canally, economist at LPL Financial in Boston.
"We are now in the waiting game for what comes out from
Europe."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 87.26
points, or 0.75 percent, at 11,793.88. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 2.91 points, or 0.24 percent, at
1,231.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 3.68
points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,634.74.
With corporate earnings in high gear, Boeing Co (BA.N)
rose 4.8 percent to $66.75 after the planemaker posted a larger
quarterly profit that topped estimates on strong operating
margins and the company raised its profit forecast.
In other earnings news, Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported lower
third-quarter earnings but beat estimates and offered a
full-year forecast that suggested operating margins would fall
in the current quarter. The stock fell 4 percent to $11.94.
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) issued a far weaker-than-expected
outlook for the holiday season late Tuesday, citing heavy
spending for its new Kindle Fire tablet computer. The stock
In the latest economic data, new U.S. single-family home
sales rose at their fastest pace in five months in September,
but sustained price declines indicated the housing market is
far from recovery.
Separately, the government said demand for U.S. durable
goods rose more than expected in September to post the largest
