US STOCKS-Wall St set to jump 2 pct at open on Europe deal

* European leaders, banks strike deal on Greek debt
* U.S. Q3 GDP grows 2.5 pct, weekly jobless claims fall
* Futures up: S&P 34.4 pts, Dow 258 pts, Nasdaq 56.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 27 U.S. stocks looked set to jump
2 percent at the open on Thursday after European leaders agreed
to boost the region's bailout fund and struck a deal with banks
and insurers to accept 50 percent losses on Greek bonds.
S&P futures indicated a rise of 2.5 percent at the open,
with the broad index likely to break out of its recent trading
range at around 1,230-1,250. Investors have been waiting on the
sidelines with cash for weeks as uncertainties over Europe
persisted.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 34.4 points and were far above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 soared
258 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 jumped 56.25 points.
European shares rose 4 percent and hit a 12-week high after
the Europe deal, led by banking shares.
Reached after more than eight hours of hard-nosed talks
between European heads of state and the International Monetary
Fund and bankers, the deal also foresees a recapitalization of
hard-hit European lenders and a leveraging of the bloc's rescue
fund to give it firepower of 1.0 trillion euros ($1.4
"There has been a lot of pessimism building up overall over
the last year and it has been this European overhang. One of
the things we've been saying is you need something to move
people off the sidelines or from a technical perspective, you
would have to see some major improvement," for a solid move on
the S&P, said Todd Salamone, director of research at
Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The latest data showed U.S. economic growth increased at
its fastest in a year in the third quarter, expanding 2.5
percent as consumers and businesses set aside fears about the
recovery and stepped up spending. Also, new U.S. claims for
unemployment benefits fell modestly last week. For story,
September U.S. pending home sales come at 10 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT) and are seen rising 0.1 percent from a fall of 1.2 percent
in the previous reading.
In an early earnings report, Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N)
profit rose 41 percent in the third quarter, helped by gains in
crude oil prices and higher refining margins. The stock was up
Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) narrowly missed quarterly profit
expectations as cost increases dented demand in Europe and
North America. The stock rose 4.1 percent at $28.
Research in Motion Ltd RIM.TO RIMM.O has been sued by
BlackBerry users in the United States and Canada for massive
service outages earlier this month. Its shares rose 2.2 percent
