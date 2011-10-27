US STOCKS-Wall St rallies on euro zone deal

* European leaders, banks strike deal on Greek debt
* Hedge funds, tactical investors rush into stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 2 pct, S&P and Nasdaq 2.4 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 27 U.S. stocks rallied in early
trading on Thursday after European leaders agreed to boost the
region's bailout fund and struck a deal with banks and insurers
to accept 50 percent losses on Greek bonds.
The S&P 500 rose more than 2 percent, breaking out of a
trading range of around 1,230-1,250. The broad index has been
struggling to push past the levels for weeks as uncertainties
over Europe persisted.
Reached after more than eight hours of hard-nosed talks
between European heads of state, the International Monetary
Fund and bankers, the deal also foresees a recapitalization of
hard-hit European lenders and a leveraging of the bloc's rescue
fund to give it firepower of 1.0 trillion euros ($1.4
trillion). For details, see [ID:nL5E7LR3HM]
"We are rallying today because the active players, mostly
hedge fund managers and tactical investors, have been very
neutral to even short until now. The market is up a lot, but
they are rushing into getting long because they are
capitulating," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM
Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"Investors will now focus on data for November, which is
expected to get weak, and possibly worse in December. That
could bring up a lot of questions and predictions on the Fed
move."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI jumped 232.57
points, or 1.96 percent, at 12,101.61. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 30.20 points, or 2.43 percent, at
1,272.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC shot up 64.07
points, or 2.42 percent, at 2,714.74.
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) was up 0.7 percent to $81.64 after
the U.S. oil and gas major said profit rose 41 percent in the
third quarter, helped by gains in crude oil prices and higher
refining margins. The stock [ID:nN1E79N1UY]
Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) rose 5 percent at $28.22, even as
it narrowly missed quarterly profit expectations.
[ID:nN1E79P1CR]
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)