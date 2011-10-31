US STOCKS-Futures drop with commods after yen intervention

* U.S. stocks on track for best month in almost 25 years

* S&P 500 futures dip below 200-day moving average

* Futures off: Dow 83 pts, S&P 13.1 pts, Nasdaq 19.25 pts

NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. stock index futures fell in lackluster volume on Monday, following four weeks of equities gains, as a spike in the U.S. dollar weighed on commodity prices and dried up bids on other risky assets.

* U.S. stocks closed out a fourth week of gains on Friday, with the S&P 500 on track for its best monthly performance in more than two decades.

* The greenback shot up to a three-month high against the yen after earlier hitting a record low, as the government of Japan intervened in the market to curb its currency's appreciation, which is hurting the export-based economy.

* The higher dollar pressured commodity prices, with copper CMCU3 off about 3 percent.

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 13.1 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 83 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 19.25 points.

* S&P 500 futures held just under their 200-day moving average (MA). On the cash market, the index's 200-day MA is at 1,274.25, 0.84 percent below its close on Friday.

* Troubled brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N neared a deal to file for bankruptcy protection and sell assets to Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR.O), the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times reported. For details, see [ID:nN1E79T08Q]

* The Institute for Supply Management-New York releases the October index of regional business activity at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). In September, the index read 538.0.

* At 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT), the Institute of Supply Management-Chicago releases its October index of manufacturing activity. Economists forecast a reading of 59.0, compared with 60.4 in September.

* Groupon Inc is considering raising its IPO price range as underwriters grow more confident about demand after completing the East Coast leg of a two-week roadshow to woo investors. [ID:nN1E79R21E]

* Japan sold the yen for the second time in less than three months after it hit another record high against the dollar, saying it intervened to counter speculative moves that were hurting the economy. [ID:nL4E7LV0D4] (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)