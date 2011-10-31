US STOCKS-Wall St loses ground on fading euro zone optimism

* S&P on track for best month in almost 25 years

* Copper prices slide 2 percent

* MF Global files for bankruptcy, shares halted

* Indexes off: Dow 1.2 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Monday as enthusiasm over the agreement to tackle the euro zone debt crisis waned and a spike in the U.S. dollar hurt commodity-related shares.

Doubts resurfaced over Europe's plan to stem its debt crisis and Italian and Spanish bond yields soared, prompting the European Central Bank to buy the debt. [GVD/EUR] For details, see [ID:nL5E7LV144] and [ID:nL5E7LR4H3]

MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N, the futures broker that made big bets on European sovereign debt, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after talks to sell assets to Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR.O) broke down. Shares of the troubled brokerage were halted. [ID:nN1E79U0DF]

Despite the declines, the benchmark S&P 500 index was up 12 percent for the month and remained on track for its largest monthly percentage gain since January 1987.

"(The dollar rise) is part of it, but a lot of it is also rethinking Europe. There was a lot of ebullience after the meeting and that is starting to fade a bit," said Stephen Massocca, managing director of Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.

"It's difficult cobbling together the amount of money that people think is going to be required here. There is a lot of concern (if) the political will is there. It's going to be hard to get some of these austerity measures in place."

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 146.49 points, or 1.20 percent, at 12,084.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX slipped 17.21 points, or 1.34 percent, at 1,267.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 27.98 points, or 1.02 percent, at 2,709.17.

Banks stocks were among the worst performing, with the KBW bank index .BKX down 2 percent, although analysts felt the declines were unrelated to any fears of systemic failure in light of MF Global's bankruptcy.

The U.S. dollar shot up to a three-month high against the yen as the government of Japan intervened to curb its currency's appreciation, which is hurting the export-based economy. [USD/]

The higher greenback pressured commodity prices, with copper CMCU3 off 2.3 percent and Brent crude LCOc1 was off 1 percent. Many commodities are priced in the greenback, making a spike in dollar prices more expensive for traders in other currencies and saps demand.

The S&P materials sector .GSPM dropped 2.7 percent. Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N) lost 3.8 percent to $41.19. Alcoa Inc (AA.N) dropped 4.7 percent to $11.03. [MET/L]

Volume was light, with about 2.9 billion shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq. Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by about three-to-one, while on the Nasdaq, decliners beat advancers more than three-to-one. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)