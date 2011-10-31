US STOCKS-Wall St loses ground as investors cool on Europe

* S&P on track for best month in almost 25 years
* Copper prices slide 1.5 percent
* MF Global files for bankruptcy, shares halted
* Indexes off: Dow 1.2 pct, S&P 1.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Oct 31 Wall Street eyed its best
month in almost 25 years despite a pullback on Monday that came
as euphoria over European measures to resolve the debt crisis
gave way to more cool-headed assessments of how the remedies
would be implemented.
In a sign that Europe's woes were far from over, Italian
and Spanish bond yields soared, prompting the European Central
Bank to buy the debt, while shares of European banks came under
heavy selling pressure. [GVD/EUR] For details, see
"The bailout was still unclear and left open a lot of
questions about implementation," said Bruce Bittles, chief
investment strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co in Nashville.
MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N, the futures broker that made
big bets on European sovereign debt, filed for U.S. Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection after talks to sell assets to Interactive
Brokers Group Inc (IBKR.O) broke down. Trading in MF Global
shares was halted. [ID:nN1E79U0DF]
Despite the declines, the benchmark S&P 500 index was up
more than 12 percent for the month and remained on track for
its largest monthly percentage gain since January 1987.
Many analysts believe that with a worst case scenario in
Europe off the cards for the time being, stocks could gain
further as investors turn their attention to
stronger-than-expected economic data in the United States and
China.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 142.29
points, or 1.16 percent, to 12,088.82. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 15.30 points, or 1.19 percent, to
1,269.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 22.45 points,
or 0.82 percent, to 2,714.70.
Bittles said the market's strong advance over the past
month was leading to some selling but said the market would
likely rise further, provided the S&P 500 held the top end of
its recent trading range at around 1,250.
"The market had a huge run in October, so the market was
overbought coming into today," he said.
Banks stocks were among the worst performing, with the KBW
bank index .BKX down 1.7 percent, although analysts said MF
Global was unlikely to be big enough to spark a systemic
failure in the banking sector.
JP Morgan Chase (JPM.N), which, according to an MF Global
court filing, has about $1.2 billion worth of claims on the
brokerage, fell 2.9 percent to $35.61.
The U.S. dollar shot up to a three-month high against the
yen as the government of Japan intervened to curb its
currency's appreciation, which is hurting the export-based
economy. [USD/]
The higher greenback pressured commodity prices, with
copper CMCU3 off 1.5 percent and Brent crude LCOc1 0.8
percent lower. Many commodities are priced in the greenback,
making a spike in dollar prices more expensive for traders in
other currencies and sapping demand.
The S&P materials sector .GSPM dropped 2.7 percent.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N) lost 3.9
percent to $41.14. Aluminum company Alcoa Inc (AA.N) dropped
5.1 percent to $10.98. [MET/L]
Volume was light, with about 3.8 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq. Declining
stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE and the Nasdaq by
about three-to-one.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Kenneth Barry)