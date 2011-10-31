US STOCKS-Wall St down as MF Global falls victim to Europe

* S&P 500 index records best month in 20 years
* MF Global files for bankruptcy, hurt by Europe crisis
* Greece calls referendum on EU aid package
* Dow off 2.3 pct, S&P off 2.5 pct, Nasdaq off 1.9 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Oct 31 Wall Street closed its best
month in 20 years on a down note on Monday as the failure of
trading firm MF Global Holdings Ltd and new worries about
Europe's debt crisis hammered financial shares.
In a sign that Europe's woes were far from over, Italian
and Spanish bond yields soared, prompting the European Central
Bank to buy the debt, while shares of European banks came
under heavy selling pressure. [GVD/EUR] For details, see
MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N, the futures broker that
made big bets on European sovereign debt, filed for U.S.
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, making it the biggest U.S.
casualty of the euro-zone crisis. Trading in MF Global shares
Financial shares fell sharply. Morgan Stanley (MS.N),
which has tended to do poorly when fears about Europe rise,
dropped 8.6 percent to $17.64. Monday's losses marked a
reversal of last week's euphoria over European leaders' deal
to contain the debt crisis.
"We started the day with more questions about the European
Union," said Mark Grant, Southwest Securities managing
director, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
"Serious questions were raised, and then MF Global came
along. MF is involved in all kinds of markets, and the fallout
from them going bankrupt is unknown."
As the sell-off accelerated at the market's close, the
CBOE volatility index .VIX jumped 22.1 percent, its biggest
daily gain since mid-August.
UNCERTAINTY OVER GREECE
News late in the day that Greece called an unexpected
referendum on a new EU aid package baffled investors and added
to the uncertainty.
"It struck me as a very curious protocol and I will be
interested in how the Asian markets react to that tonight,"
said Fred Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson &
Co. in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Contributing to the downward pressure, the U.S. dollar shot
up to a three-month high against the yen as Japan's government
intervened to curb its currency's appreciation, which hurt
the export-based economy. [USD/]
The dollar's jump caused shares of energy and natural
resources companies to fall sharply. The S&P energy index
.GSPE fell 4.4 percent and was the worst-hit sector.
Despite the declines, the benchmark S&P 500 index was up
nearly 11 percent for the month and posted its best monthly
percentage gain since December 1991.
Most of that run came as European leaders moved to beef up
the region's bailout fund and recapitalize its banks.
But despite October's gains, the S&P 500 index is flat for
the year so far.
Still, many analysts believe that with a worst-case
scenario in Europe seemingly off the table -- at least for now
-- stocks could gain further as investors turn their attention
to stronger-than-expected economic data in the United States
and China.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 276.10
points, or 2.26 percent, to 11,955.01. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 31.79 points, or 2.47 percent, to
1,253.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 52.74
points, or 1.93 percent, to 2,684.41.
Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert W.
Baird & Co in Nashville, said the market's strong advance over
the past month was leading to some selling, but said the
market would likely rise further, provided the S&P 500 held
the top end of its recent trading range at around 1,250.
"The market had a huge run in October, so the market was
overbought coming into today," he said.
BLAME IT ON THE DOLLAR
Bank stocks were among the worst performing, with the KBW
bank index .BKX down 4.1 percent, although analysts said MF
Global was unlikely to be big enough to spark a systemic
failure in the banking sector.
JP Morgan Chase (JPM.N), which, according to an MF Global
court filing, has about $1.2 billion worth of claims against
the brokerage, fell 5.3 percent to $34.76.
The greenback's advance pressured commodity prices, with
copper CMCU3 off 2 percent and Brent crude LCOc1 down 0.3
percent. Many commodities are priced in the greenback, making
a spike in dollar prices more expensive for traders in other
currencies and sapping demand.
The S&P materials sector .GSPM dropped 4.2 percent.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N) lost 5.9
percent to $40.26. Aluminum company Alcoa Inc (AA.N) dropped 7
percent to $10.76. [MET/L]
"After a solid month of gains, the (higher) dollar is
giving traders a reason to shy from the risk trade and take
some profits," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
Volume was moderate, with about 7.7 billion shares traded
on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE and
the Nasdaq by about 4 to 1.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Kenneth Barry and Jan
Paschal)