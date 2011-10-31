RPT-US STOCKS-Wall St down as MF Global falls victim to Europe

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* S&P 500 index records best month in 20 years
* MF Global files for bankruptcy, hurt by Europe crisis
* Indexes off: Dow 2.3 pct, S&P 2.5 pct, Nasdaq 1.9 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to close)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Oct 31 Wall Street closed its best
month in 20 years on a down note on Monday as the failure of
trading firm MF Global Holdings Ltd and new worries about
Europe's debt crisis hammered financial shares.
In a sign that Europe's woes were far from over, Italian
and Spanish bond yields soared, prompting the European Central
Bank to buy the debt, while shares of European banks came under
heavy selling pressure. [GVD/EUR] For details, see
[ID:nL5E7LV144] [ID:nL5E7LR4H3]
MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N, the futures broker that made
big bets on European sovereign debt, filed for U.S. Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection, making it the biggest U.S. casualty of
the euro zone crisis. Trading in MF Global shares was halted.
[ID:nN1E79U125]
Financial shares fell sharply. Morgan Stanley (MS.N), which
has tended to do poorly when fears over Europe rise, dropped
nearly 9 percent to $17.64. Monday's losses marked a reversal
of last week's euphoria over European leaders' deal aimed at
containing the debt crisis.
"We started the day with more questions about the European
Union," said Mark Grant, Southwest Securities managing director
in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
"Serious questions were raised, and then MF Global came
along. MF is involved in all kinds of markets, and the fallout
from them going bankrupt is unknown."
As the selloff accelerated at the market's close, the CBOE
volatility index .VIX jumped over 22 percent, its biggest
daily gain since mid-August.
Contributing to the downward pressure, the U.S. dollar shot
up to a three-month high against the yen as the government of
Japan intervened to curb its currency's appreciation, which
hurt the export-based economy. [USD/]
The jump in the dollar caused shares in energy and natural
resources companies to fall sharply. The S&P energy index
.GSPE fell 4.4 percent and was the worst hit sector.
Despite the declines, the benchmark S&P 500 index was up
nearly 11 percent for the month and posted its best monthly
percentage gain since December 1991.
Most of that run came as European leaders moved to beef up
the region's bailout fund and recapitalize its banks. But
despite October's gains the S&P 500 index is flat for the year
so far.
Still, many analysts believe that with a worst case
scenario in Europe seemingly off the cards -- at least for the
time being -- stocks could gain further as investors turn their
attention to stronger-than-expected economic data in the United
States and China.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 276.10
points, or 2.26 percent, to 11,955.01. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 31.79 points, or 2.47 percent, to
1,253.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 52.74 points,
or 1.93 percent, to 2,684.41.
Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert W.
Baird & Co in Nashville, said the market's strong advance over
the past month was leading to some selling but said the market
would likely rise further, provided the S&P 500 held the top
end of its recent trading range at around 1,250.
"The market had a huge run in October, so the market was
overbought coming into today," he said.
Banks stocks were among the worst performing, with the KBW
bank index .BKX down 4 percent, although analysts said MF
Global was unlikely to be big enough to spark a systemic
failure in the banking sector.
JP Morgan Chase (JPM.N), which, according to an MF Global
court filing, has about $1.2 billion worth of claims on the
brokerage, fell 5.2 percent to $34.76.
The higher greenback pressured commodity prices, with
copper CMCU3 off 2 percent and Brent crude LCOc1 0.3
percent lower. Many commodities are priced in the greenback,
making a spike in dollar prices more expensive for traders in
other currencies and sapping demand.
The S&P materials sector .GSPM dropped 4.2 percent.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N) lost 5.9
percent to $40.26. Aluminum company Alcoa Inc (AA.N) dropped 7
percent to $10.76. [MET/L]
"After a solid month of gains, the (higher) dollar is
giving traders a reason to shy from the risk trade and take
some profits," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
Volume was moderate, with about 7.5 billion shares traded
on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq. Declining
stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE and the Nasdaq by
about four-to-one.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Kenneth Barry)