US STOCKS-Futures edge up with focus on Greece, U.S. Fed

* Papandreou wins cabinet backing for Greek referendum
* European shares edge lower
* Futures up: Dow 22 pts, S&P 500 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 1.75 pts
NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Wednesday, following two days of sharp market losses,
with developments in Greece and a U.S. monetary policy meeting
in focus.
* French and German leaders will aim to push for quick
implementation of Athens' bailout deal after the Greek
government unsettled global financial markets by calling for a
referendum on a new rescue plan. The Greek prime minister
George Papandreou won the backing of his cabinet to hold the
referendum.
* Papandreou's move triggered a slide in global stocks. The
U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index fell 5.2 percent over the past two
sessions, even as it closed its best month in 20 years on
Monday.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 2.5 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 22
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 1.75 points.
* European shares .FTEU3 edged 0.2 percent lower, with
bank stocks .SX7P down 0.3 percent after a 10.6 decline in
the previous two days.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve looked set to take a breather
from monetary stimulus measures on Wednesday, even if financial
market turbulence heightens the chances of action later. For
* ADP releases its October employment report at 8:15 a.m.
EDT (1215 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expected that
101,000 jobs were created in October versus 91,000 in
September.
* At 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT), Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
will hold a media briefing following a two-day meeting of the
Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy.
* On the earnings front, Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), reported
results early Wednesday. Also due are Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N,
MasterCard Inc (MA.N), Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) and News Corp
(NWSA.O).
