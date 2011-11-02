US STOCKS-Futures rise with Greece, U.S. Fed in view

* Papandreou wins cabinet backing for Greek referendum
* Comcast posts stronger qtrly profit as revs rise 5 pct
* Futures up: Dow 25 pts, S&P 500 4.8 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Wednesday, following two days of sharp market losses,
with developments in Greece and a U.S. monetary policy meeting
in focus.
French and German leaders will aim to push for quick
implementation of the Greek bailout deal after the Athens
government unsettled global financial markets by calling for a
referendum on the plan. Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou
won the backing of his cabinet to hold the referendum. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7M20N5] and [ID:nL5E7M130J]
Papandreou's move triggered a slide in global stocks. The
U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index fell 5.2 percent over the past two
sessions, even as it closed its best month in 20 years on
Monday.
"After two horrific days we try to get some clarity on the
Greek referendum and we hear from (Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben) Bernanke. All of that plays out in a short-term oversold
market to a bit of a bounce at the open," said Art Hogan,
managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
The Fed looked set to take a breather from monetary
stimulus measures on Wednesday, even if financial market
turbulence heightens the chances of action later. Bernanke will
hold a media briefing at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT).
[ID:nN1E7A01ZU]
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 4.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 25
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 5.5 points.
ADP releases its October employment report at 8:15 a.m. EDT
(1215 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expected that
101,000 jobs were created in October versus 91,000 in
September.
On the earnings front, Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) posted a
stronger quarterly profit as its traditional cable business
offset weaker results from two newer media properties, the NBC
television network and Universal Pictures. Revenues rose 5
percent. [ID:nN1E7A01IT]
Also due to report results are Kraft Foods Inc
KFT.N, MasterCard Inc (MA.N), and News Corp (NWSA.O).
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)