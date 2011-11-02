US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise with Greece, Fed in view

* Papandreou wins cabinet backing for Greek referendum
* U.S. private employers add more jobs than expected-ADP
* MasterCard profit beats expectations as revs jump 27 pct
* Futures up: Dow 49 pts, S&P 500 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts
NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. stocks were set to rise at
the open on Wednesday, following two days of sharp losses, with
developments in Greece and a U.S. monetary policy meeting on
investors' minds.
French and German leaders will aim to push for quick
implementation of the Greek bailout deal after the Athens
government unsettled global markets by calling for a referendum
on an agreement reached last week. Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou won the backing of his cabinet to hold the
referendum. For details, see [ID:nL5E7M20N5] and
[ID:nL5E7M130J]
Papandreou's referendum call triggered a slide in global
stocks. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index fell 5.2 percent over
the past two sessions, even as it closed its best month in 20
years on Monday.
The expected advance in equities is a response to the steep
decline after Greece's proposal, according to Peter Jankovskis
co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in
Lisle, Illinois.
He said that with the plan backed by the Greek cabinet, it
"could be a sign (Papandreou) knows what he's doing."
Futures added to gains after a report showed U.S. private
employers added more jobs than expected last month and the
September figure was revised higher. [ID:nN1E7A104G]
"It is not a huge amount better, but the fact that it was
better than expected and there was a revision in the last
month's number is a pretty encouraging sign," said Jankovskis.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 5.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 49
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 9.75 points.
The Fed looked set to take a breather from monetary
stimulus measures, even if market turbulence heightens the
chances of action later. Bernanke will hold a media briefing at
2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT). [ID:nN1E7A01ZU]
On the earnings front, MasterCard Inc (MA.N) reported
higher quarterly profit, easily beating estimates, as revenues
jumped more than 27 percent. Its shares rose 7.2 percent to
$358.38 in premarket trading. [ID:nN1E7A01IT]
