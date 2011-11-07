US STOCKS-Futures drop on Italy, euro zone worry

* Uncertainty in Italy ignites euro zone worry
* Best Buy to end UK JV partner
* Futures off: Dow 83 pts, S&P 7.4 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Monday as political turmoil in Italy sparked worry the euro
zone debt crisis could consume the region's third largest
economy.
* Benchmark Italian government bond yields rose to their
highest since 1997, approaching levels seen as unsustainable,
ahead of a crunch vote on public finance in parliament on
Tuesday.
* Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has one day left
to win over undecided members of parliament and stop a group of
party rebels threatening to bring down his government in a
backlash over its failure to adopt reforms to defuse a debt
crisis. For details, see [ID:nL6E7M60C8] and [ID:nL6E7M708X]
* Meanwhile, euro zone finance ministers will speed up work
on strengthening a bailout fund to enhance its market
credibility by the end of November, a month early.
[ID:nL4E7M70EV]
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 7.4 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 83
points while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dipped 9.5 points.
* Greek political leaders were set to choose who will lead
a new coalition on Monday after Prime Minister George
Papandreou sealed a deal with the opposition on a coalition to
approve an international bailout. [ID:nL6E7M707J]
* With a light U.S. economic calendar this week and
earnings season winding down, the euro zone debt crisis was
expected to garner the bulk of investor attention this week.
* Companies expected to post earnings on Monday include
Priceline.com Inc (PCLN.O) and Sysco Corp (SYY.N).
* In corporate news, consumer electronics chain Best Buy Co
Inc (BBY.N) is buying British partner Carphone Warehouse Group
Plc CPW.L for $1.3 billion and scrapping plans for a chain of
European megastores. [ID:nL6E7M705U]
* The euro and world stocks fell on Monday as political
uncertainty in Italy prompted investors to cut exposure to
riskier assets. [MKTS/GLOB]
* European stocks pared losses early Monday on intensifying
market talk that Italy's Berlusconi could resign soon, easing
fears over the country's ability to deal with its debt pile.
[.EU]
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)