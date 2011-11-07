US STOCKS-Wall St flat, focus shifts to debt-laden Italy

* Italy's Berlusconi struggles to stay in power
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. stocks were little changed
in choppy trading after being lower on Monday as Europe's debt
problems dominated investors' concerns, with the focus heavily
on Italy's political turmoil.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi defied pressure to
resign as he struggled to hold a crumbling center-right
coalition, with markets on edge before a key parliamentary vote
on budget reforms. For details, see [ID:nL6E7M7283]
Italian government bond yields rose to their highest since
1997 -- approaching levels regarded as unsustainable -- as
political turmoil in Rome threatened to drag the euro zone's
third largest economy deeper into regional debt crisis.
Adding to the uncertainty, Greece's outgoing Socialist
prime minister and conservative opposition leader raced to
forge a coalition government and implement a new bailout
program. [ID:nL6E7M72YW]
Equities have been very sensitive to headlines from Europe,
especially with a light U.S. economic calendar this week and as
earnings season winds down.
The CBOE Volatility Index VIX .VIX, Wall Street's "fear
gauge," added 5.4 percent to 31.79. Fresh worries about
sovereign debt default have boosted the stock market's
volatility.
"Both cross-asset correlation and volatility contagion
increased between equities and sovereign debt," said Mandy Xu,
equity derivatives strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
"The volatile spillover impact from sovereign debt is now
approaching the highs we saw in July during the second Greek
bailout discussion."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 1.97
points, or 0.02 percent, at 11,985.21. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 0.13 point, or 0.01 percent, at
1,253.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 6.55
points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,679.60.
Financials and industrial stocks were the biggest
decliners, with the S&P financial sector .GSPF off 0.9
percent and the capital goods group .GSPM off 0.7 percent.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) lost 2.3 percent to $6.34.
Warren Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc
(BRKa.N)(BRKb.N), reported a smaller third-quarter profit late
Friday after losing more than $2 billion on derivatives related
to stock market performance. The Class B shares fell 1.4
percent to $76.13. [ID:nN1E7A30LS]
Consumer electronics chain Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) lost 3.3
percent to $26.40 after the consumer electronics chain said it
was buying British partner Carphone Warehouse Group Plc CPW.L
for $1.3 billion and scrapping plans for a chain of European
megastores. [ID:nL6E7M705U]
About 3.2 billion shares traded so far on the New York
Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq,
slightly below average.
On the NYSE, decliners beat advancers by a ratio of 3-to-1,
and on the Nasdaq, the ratio stood at 3-to-1.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Kenneth Barry)