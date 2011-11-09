US STOCKS-Futures tumble on rising Italy worry

* Italy bond yields hit critical levels
* Adobe down after layoff plans
* Futures off: Dow 213 pts, S&P 28.5 pts, Nasdaq 41.25 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. stock index futures
tumbled on Wednesday as a spike in Italian bond yields sparked
fears the country will need a bailout, ratcheting up the
region's debt crisis to another level.
* Italian borrowing costs reached a breaking point, hitting
7.5 percent as Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's promise to
resign failed to raise optimism about the country's ability to
deliver on long-promised economic reforms.
* Italy has replaced Greece at the center of the euro zone
debt crisis and is teetering on the cusp of requiring a bailout
that many say Europe cannot afford to give.
* Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek bailouts when
their borrowing costs reached similar levels. For details, see
[ID:nL6E7M93EM]
* By midday, European stocks were lower by 2.1 percent
after an early rally that had been ignited by Berlusconi's
announcement to step down. [.EU]
* Adding to worries about the region, a plan for a former
European Central Bank official to lead a Greek coalition
government ran into trouble, sources said, as the nation sought
to head off a feared bankruptcy. [ID:nL6E7M85FD]
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 slumped 28.5 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost
213 points while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 41.25
points.
* Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O) fell 10.4 percent to $27.25 in
light premarket trade after the software maker said it plans to
lay off more than 7 percent of its workforce. [ID:nN1E7A7257]
* After the closing bell, Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O), the
maker of Internet networking gear, will report quarterly
results. [ID:nN1E7A711W]
* On the economic front, the Commerce Department releases
wholesale inventories for September at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).
Economists forecast inventories to rise 0.5 percent versus a
0.4 percent increase in August.
* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak at
a small business and entrepreneurship conference at 9:30 a.m.
EST (1430 GMT).
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)