US STOCKS-Wall St set to drop at open on Italy fears

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. stocks were set to slide at the open on Wednesday as a spike in Italian bond yields prompted fears the region's debt crisis was spiraling.

Italian bond yields shot above 7 percent to a level viewed as unsustainable, reflecting investors' concerns they may not get their money back. Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's promise to resign did not convince markets that the country will be able to deliver on long-promised economic reforms.

Italy has replaced Greece at the center of the euro zone debt crisis and is seen teetering on the cusp of requiring a bailout.

Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek bailouts when their borrowing costs reached similar levels. For details, see [ID:nL6E7M93EM]

"You have this fear of default which is clearly driving up bond yields. This sparks the need to enforce austerity, at least some people believe," said Joseph Tanious, market strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in New York.

"That only creates a fiscal drag and pushes these European economies, which are already on the brink of a recession, deeper into the hole and that only exacerbates the issue and creates this negative feedback loop."

S&P 500 futures SPc1 slumped 30.4 points and were well below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 218 points while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 42.5 points.

Financial stocks fell in premarket trading on concerns about U.S. banks' exposure to European debt. Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) lost 3.7 percent to $6.29, and Citigroup Inc (C.N) fell 4.2 percent to $30.10. The Select Sector SPDR financial ETF (XLF.P) was off 2.8 percent.

The European Central Bank was seen buying 2-year and 10-year Italian government bonds on the secondary market, traders said, helping European shares trim earlier losses. [ID:nL5E7M12TP] [.EU]

Adding to worries about the region, a plan for a former European Central Bank official to lead a Greek coalition government ran into trouble as the nation sought to head off a feared bankruptcy. [ID:nL6E7M85FD]

Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O) fell nearly 10 percent to $27.40 in premarket trade after the software maker said it plans to lay off more than 7 percent of its workforce. [ID:nN1E7A7257]

General Motors Co (GM.N) slid 7.4 percent to $23.20 after the automaker said it would not break even for the year in Europe, as it hoped, due to deteriorating conditions in the region. [ID:nN1E7A709L]

After the closing bell, Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O), a technology bellwether and maker of Internet networking gear, will report quarterly results. Shares were off 1.4 percent to $18.05 premarket. [ID:nN1E7A711W]

On the economic front, the Commerce Department releases wholesale inventories for September at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). Economists forecast inventories to rise 0.5 percent versus a 0.4 percent increase in August.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak at a small business and entrepreneurship conference at 9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT). (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)