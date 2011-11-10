US STOCKS-Futures rise as Italian bond yields ease

* Cisco climbs after results, outlook
* Futures up: Dow 92 pts, S&P 14.6 pts, Nasdaq 25 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday, indicating the S&P 500 may bounce back from its
worst day since mid-August as Italian bond yields eased.
* Traders said the European Central Bank increased its bond
buying, but the ECB's hard-line chief economist told
governments not to expect the bank to rescue them with
unlimited funds. A pullback in Italian bond yields helped
support sentiment. For details, see [ID:nWEA2580] and
[ID:nLDE7A90HT]
* Italy, the region's third-largest economy, has replaced
Greece at the center of the European debt crisis storm, with
the country's borrowing costs at unsustainable levels and
Europe unable to afford a bailout. [ID:nL6E7M96E9]
* European shares turned negative in choppy trade, with the
focus firmly on Italy. Asian stocks fell about 3 percent on
fears over Europe. [MKTS/GLOB] and [.EU]
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 14.6 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1
climbed 92 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 gained 25
points.
* The S&P 500 saw its worst daily percentage drop since
Aug. 18 on Wednesday. All 10 S&P sectors closed down, with S&P
financials .GSPF the hardest hit.
* Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) jumped 5.3 percent to $18.54
in premarket trade after the world's biggest networking
equipment maker forecast revenue and earnings above
expectations for its fiscal second quarter. [ID:nN1E7A81LP]
* After the closing bell, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Nvidia
Corp (NVDA.O) are due to post quarterly results.
* Disney will seek to reassure Wall Street that global
economic woes have not hurt its nearly $11 billion parks and
resorts business or held back an advertising rebound at ESPN
and its other cable networks. [ID:nL4E7MA0I6]
* First-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended
Nov. 5 and import-export prices for October from the Labor
Department are due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).
* Also at 8:30 a.m (1330 GMT), the Commerce Department
releases September international trade figures.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)