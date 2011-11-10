US STOCKS-Wall St set to bounce back as Italian yields ease

* Easing Italian yield boost sentiment
* Cisco climbs after results, outlook
* Futures up: Dow 144 pts, S&P 15.4 pts, Nasdaq 29 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. stocks were poised for a
higher open on Thursday, indicating the S&P 500 will bounce
back from its worst day since mid-August as Italian bond yields
eased.
Traders said the European Central Bank increased its bond
buying, but the ECB's hard-line chief economist told regional
governments not to expect the bank to rescue them with
A sale on Italian debt went smoothly, but worries persisted
that Italy's borrowing costs were unsustainable. The pullback
in Italian bond yields helped support market sentiment.
Economic data showed new U.S. jobless claims declined for
the second straight week to the lowest level since April, while
the trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in September to its
"Again, (futures) are being driven by developments in
Europe, the fact the Italian debt auction went a little better
than expected and the Greeks have finally come together on a
prime minister," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment
officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"This data that we have on the U.S. is good, but it is hard
to deny the overall story is Europe. It's the fact that the
yields came down a little bit."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 15.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 climbed
144 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 gained 29 points.
The S&P 500 saw its worst daily percentage drop since Aug.
18 on Wednesday. All 10 S&P sectors closed down, with S&P
financials .GSPF the hardest hit.
Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) jumped 7.3 percent to $18.89 in
premarket trade after the world's biggest networking equipment
maker forecast revenue and earnings above expectations for its
After the closing bell, entertainment and media group Walt
Disney Co (DIS.N) and graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O)
are due to post quarterly results.
Disney will seek to reassure Wall Street that global
economic woes have not hurt its nearly $11 billion parks and
resorts business or held back an advertising rebound at ESPN
In Greece, former European Central Bank vice president
Lucas Papademos was appointed to head the country's new crisis
Italy, the region's third-largest economy, has replaced
Greece at the center of the European debt crisis storm, with
the country's borrowing costs at unsustainable levels and
