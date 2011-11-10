US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as Italian yields ease

* Easing Italian yield boost sentiment
* Cisco climbs after results, outlook
* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. stocks rebounded on
Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 suffered its worst day since
mid-August as Italian bond yields eased.
Traders said the European Central Bank increased its bond
buying, but the ECB's hard-line chief economist told regional
governments not to expect the bank to rescue them with
unlimited funds. For details, see [ID:nLDE7A90HT]
A sale on Italian debt went smoothly, but worries persisted
that Italy's borrowing costs were unsustainable. The pullback
in yields helped support market sentiment. [ID:nLDE71H0UY]
Also boosting the market mood, economic data showed new
U.S. jobless claims declined for the second straight week to
the lowest level since April, while the trade deficit
unexpectedly shrank in September to its narrowest level since
December. [ID:nOAT004900] and [ID:nN1E7A81SX]
"This data that we have on the U.S. is good, but it is hard
to deny the overall story is Europe. It's the fact that the
yields came down a little bit, the fact the Italian debt
auction went a little better than expected and the Greeks have
finally come together on a prime minister." said Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments
LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"That is all pretty positive."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 117.92
points, or 1.00 percent, to 11,898.86. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX.INX rose 13.43 points, or 1.09 percent, to
1,242.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 22.63
points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,644.28.
The S&P 500 saw its worst daily percentage drop since Aug.
18 on Wednesday. Unlike Wednesday, all 10 S&P sectors were
higher in early trading.
Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) jumped nearly 6 percent to
$18.66 and helped boost the Nasdaq after the world's biggest
networking equipment maker forecast revenue and earnings above
expectations for its fiscal second quarter. [ID:nN1E7A81LP]
In Greece, former European Central Bank vice president
Lucas Papademos was appointed to head the country's new crisis
coalition. [ID:nL5E7MA0DE]
Italy, the region's third-largest economy, has replaced
Greece at the center of the European debt crisis storm, with
the country's borrowing costs at unsustainable levels and
Europe unable to afford a bailout. [ID:nL6E7M96E9]
