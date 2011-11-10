US STOCKS-Wall St flat as euro zone woes cap gains

* Cisco climbs after results, outlook
* Green Mountain Coffee tumble after sales miss
* Indexes: Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P up 0.4 pct, Nasdaq off 0.1
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to midmorning, adds quote, changes byline)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. stocks steadied on
Thursday as the European Central Bank's purchase of Italian
bonds helped calm markets queasy over the euro zone debt
crisis.
An Italian debt auction also went better than expected and
signs of new governments in Italy and Greece eased fears of a
euro zone break-up, sending stocks up sharply early but gains
quickly eased.
The ECB aggressively bought short-term bonds, helping
sentiment on Italy, which has replaced Greece as the biggest
source of concern in Europe's two-year-old debt crisis. But
worries persisted that Italy's borrowing costs were
unsustainable. For details, see [ID:nL6E7M96E9] and
[ID:nLDE71H0UY]
"We are seeing some easing of the Italian bond rates and
some confidence in the new Greek leadership but this has been a
seesaw battle from the start. We get a piece of good news
today, and then we get something else tomorrow," said Rick
Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in New York.
Europe "is definitely putting a cap on our rally here."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 66.98 points,
or 0.57 percent, at 11,847.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was up 4.74 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,233.84. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 2.13 points, or 0.08
percent, at 2,619.52.
The S&P 500 saw its worst daily percentage drop since Aug.
18 on Wednesday.
Economic data showed new U.S. jobless claims declined for
the second straight week to the lowest level since April, while
the trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in September to its
narrowest level since December. [ID:nLDE71H0UY]]
Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) jumped 6 percent to $18.66 after
the world's biggest networking equipment maker reported
earnings that beat estimates and forecast revenue and profit
above expectations. [ID:nN1E7A81LP]
But pressuring the Nasdaq, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
Inc GMCR.O slid 37 percent to near $42.20 after quarterly
revenues came in less than expected, raising fears about the
company's growth potential. [ID:nN1E7A821H]
Apple shares (AAPL.O) were down 2.5 percent at $385.22.
Italy paid its highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-month
debt in an auction, and while there was relief the sale went
smoothly, worries festered that Italy's borrowing costs were
unsustainable.
In Greece, former European Central Bank vice president
Lucas Papademos was appointed to head the country's new crisis
coalition. [ID:nL5E7MA0DE]
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)