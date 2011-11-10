US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds but Europe-tied jitters linger

* S&P clarifies erroneous message on France's rating
* Cisco climbs after results, outlook
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq off 0.2 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to midday)
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. stocks edged up on
Thursday, rebounding from Wednesday's steep losses, but trading
was choppy as nervous investors reacted to headlines painting a
mixed picture of Europe's debt crisis.
Wall Street was initially boosted by news that the European
Central Bank was buying Italian bonds. But gains quickly erased
as French bond yields surged on concerns about the nation's
credit rating.
Stocks rose again at midday after Standard & Poor's rating
agency said "a technical error" caused a message to be sent
suggesting France's credit rating had been changed. S&P said
"This is not the case" and it was investigating the cause of
the error. For details, see [ID:nWNA3211]
"People are manic and they have every reason to be. It's
the combination of Europe, the continued uncertainty in the
economy and lingering concerns about a recession," said James
Dailey, chief investment officer at TEAM Financial Managers in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"The situation in Europe is that there are like 17 chefs in
the kitchen plus the ECB. You just don't know what they will do
and that just multiples the complexity."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 71.75
points, or 0.61 percent, at 11,852.69. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 5.16 points, or 0.42 percent, at
1,234.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 4.90
points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,616.75.
The S&P 500 fell 3.7 percent on Wednesday, its worst daily
percentage drop since Aug. 18. Just last month the index
recorded its best monthly performance in 20 years on optimism
European leaders were taking control of the debt crisis.
Thursday's economic data showed new U.S. jobless claims
declined for the second straight week to the lowest level since
April, while the trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in September
to its narrowest level since December. [ID:nLDE71H0UY]]
Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) jumped 6.6 percent to $18.78
after the world's biggest networking equipment maker reported
earnings that beat estimates and forecast revenue and profit
above expectations. [ID:nN1E7A81LP]
But pressuring the Nasdaq, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
Inc GMCR.O slid 37.4 percent to near $41.93 after quarterly
revenues came in less than expected, raising fears about the
company's growth potential. [ID:nN1E7A821H]
Apple shares (AAPL.O) were down 3.2 percent at $382.53.
Italy paid its highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-month
debt in an auction. While there was relief the sale went
smoothly, worries festered that Italy's borrowing costs were
unsustainable.
In Greece, former European Central Bank vice president
Lucas Papademos was appointed to head the country's new crisis
coalition. [ID:nL5E7MA0DE]
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Kenneth Barry)