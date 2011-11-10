REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds, energy, industrials lead

(Fixes typo in headline)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday,
rebounding from the previous day's steep losses on positive
corporate news, but trading was choppy as nervous investors
reacted to headlines painting a mixed picture of Europe's debt
crisis.
Merck raised its dividend and Cisco reported strong
earnings, reinforcing the view that while problems in Europe
were still on investors' minds, there were signs of strength in
Corporate America.
Wall Street got an early boost after the European Central
Bank bought Italian bonds and the government completed a
successful bond auction. But trading turned volatile as French
bond yields surged on concerns about the nation's credit
rating.
Standard & Poor's said "a technical error" caused a message
to be sent suggesting France's credit rating had been changed.
S&P said that was not the case, and it was investigating the
U.S. crude oil gained 2.4 percent, helping to lift energy
shares. The S&P energy group .GSPE rose 1.8 percent and led
all sectors, while industrials .GSPI added 1.1 percent and
materials .GSPM was up 1.2 percent.
Oil and gas producer Hess Corp (HES.N) added 4.2 percent to
$63.96, while United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) rose 2.1 percent
to $78.01. 3M Co (MMM.N) added 2.1 percent to $80.65.
"These are the names people are gravitating to, because if
a recovery comes out of Europe these industries will be in high
demand," said Michael Matousek, senior trader at U.S. Global
Investors Inc, which manages about $3 billion in San Antonio.
"However there's still a lot of volatility, and if we drop
back under 1,225 on the S&P we'll know there's not a lot of
buying power out there."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 128.66
points, or 1.09 percent, at 11,909.60. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 10.72 points, or 0.87 percent, at
1,239.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 6.87
points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,628.52.
The S&P 500 fell 3.7 percent on Wednesday, its worst daily
percentage drop since Aug. 18.
In October, the index recorded its best monthly performance
in 20 years on optimism European leaders were taking control of
the debt crisis.
Thursday's economic data showed new U.S. weekly jobless
claims declined to the lowest level since April, while the
trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in September to its narrowest
Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) gained 3.9 percent to $35.09 after
the drugmaker raised its quarterly dividend by 11 percent, its
first increase since 2004. The move helped lift health-care
stocks .GSPA 1.6 percent.
Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) jumped 6.6 percent to $18.78 and
was the Dow's biggest gainer after its earnings beat estimates
and it forecast revenue and profit above expectations.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O pressured the
Nasdaq, sliding 38.7 percent to $40.90 after its quarterly
Italy paid its highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-month
debt in an auction Thursday. Despite relief the sale went
smoothly, worries festered that its borrowing costs were
In Greece, former European Central Bank vice president
Lucas Papademos was appointed to head the country's new crisis
