US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as corporate news offsets Italy

* Cisco climbs after results, Merck up on raised dividend
* S&P: No change in France's rating, technical error cited
* Energy, industrials, materials among big gainers
* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. stocks bounced back on
Thursday from the previous session's steep losses as investors
latched onto positive corporate and economic news, in the
absence of a clear worsening in Europe's debt crisis.
Still, trading was volatile and volumes were thin as
turmoil in Europe's bond markets kept alive fears that the
crisis could still engulf Italy.
A brighter picture came from U.S. companies. Merck raised
its dividend and Cisco reported strong earnings, reinforcing
the view that corporate America is showing strength even as
problems in Europe weigh on investors' minds.
Italy paid sharply higher rates for its one-year borrowing,
but not as much as some had feared. French bond yields surged
amid worries over the country's credit rating.
Standard & Poor's later blamed a technical error for the
distribution of a message suggesting it had downgraded France's
credit rating. S&P said that was not the case and began an
investigation of the matter. For details, see [ID:nWNA3211]
"Our domestic market is solid and showing signs of
improvement, but we're not strong enough to ignore what's going
on in Europe," said Randy Frederick, director of trading and
derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"Until we see a viable plan to stabilize Europe, we're
going to be hinging on an hourly basis on what's coming out of
there. I don't see this going away any time soon."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 112.92
points, or 0.96 percent, at 11,893.86. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 10.60 points, or 0.86 percent, at
1,239.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 3.50
points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,625.15.
Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) gained 3.5 percent to $34.97 after
the drugmaker raised its quarterly dividend by 11 percent, its
first increase since 2004. The move helped lift the S&P
healthcare index .GSPA 1.4 percent.
Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) jumped 5.7 percent to $18.61 and
was the Dow's biggest gainer after the network equipment
maker's earnings beat estimates and it forecast revenue and
profit above expectations. [ID:nN1E7A81LP]
The CBOE Volatility index .VIX fell 9.2 percent, giving
back some of the gains it posted on Wednesday, its biggest day
since mid-August. The VIX is up 9 percent so far this week.
U.S. crude oil gained 2.1 percent, helping to lift energy
shares. The S&P energy group .GSPE rose 1.8 percent and led
all sectors, while industrials .GSPI added 1.1 percent and
materials .GSPM was up 0.9 percent.
Oil and gas producer Hess Corp (HES.N) added 4 percent to
$63.85, while United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) rose 1.3 percent
to $77.47. 3M Co (MMM.N) added 1.7 percent to $80.32.
"These are the names people are gravitating to, because if
a recovery comes out of Europe, these industries will be in
high demand," said Michael Matousek, senior trader at U.S.
Global Investors Inc, which manages about $3 billion in San
Antonio.
"However there's still a lot of volatility, and if we drop
back under 1,225 on the S&P we'll know there's not a lot of
buying power out there."
After the market closed, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) rose 2.9
percent to $35.65 in extended trading after reporting
fourth-quarter revenue that beat expectations. [ID:nN1E7A81PP]
Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) sank 4.1 percent to $47.61 after the
retailer didn't raise the upper end of its full-year profit
forecast. [ID:nN1E7A81M3]
The S&P 500 fell 3.7 percent on Wednesday, its worst daily
percentage drop since Aug. 18. In October, the index recorded
its best monthly performance in 20 years on optimism European
leaders were taking control of the debt crisis.
Thursday's economic data showed new U.S. weekly jobless
claims declined to the lowest level since April, while the
trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in September to its narrowest
level since December. [ID:nLDE71H0UY]]
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O pressured the
Nasdaq, sliding 39 percent to $40.89 after its quarterly
revenues came in less than expected. [ID:nN1E7A821H]
Italy paid its highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-month
debt in an auction. Worries remained its borrowing costs were
unsustainable. [ID:nL6E7M96E9]
In Greece, former European Central Bank vice president
Lucas Papademos was appointed to head the country's new crisis
coalition. [ID:nL5E7MA0DE]
Volume was about 7.3 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, below
last year's daily average of 8.47 billion.
More than two stocks rose for every one that fell on the
New York Stock Exchange, while on the Nasdaq, 60 percent of
stocks closed higher.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)