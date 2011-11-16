US STOCKS-Wall St lower after new warnings on Europe

* French bond yield spreads over bunds at euro-era high
* S&P 500 break below 1,230 could be warning sign
* Dell shares off after revenue miss
* Indexes off: Dow, S&P both 1 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. stocks fell early
Wednesday as policymakers warned Europe's debt crisis posed
dangers to the global economy and on signs the contagion was
starting to spread to larger European nations.
The yield spread of 10-year French government bonds over
their German equivalents widened to a euro-era high on fears
the crisis was moving to economies that had been considered
more isolated from the problems. For details, see
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the crisis
was already affecting emerging nations and Japan in multiple
ways, while the Bank of England forecast Britain was on the
brink of a contraction and warned against inaction.
In what has become a familiar "risk off" trade, cyclical
sectors of the stock market that are more sensitive to signs of
economic weakness were among the worst performers. The S&P
materials sector .GSPM fell 1.1 percent.
But reflecting a belief by some U.S. investors that
equities may be able to weather the storm, Bruce Zaro, chief
technical strategist at Delta Global Asset Management in
Boston, said while the crisis would affect some U.S. companies
he believed it would be slight.
"I believe that market participants are really overreacting
to the turmoil in Europe," he said. "The impact of the euro
zone will have some effect on U.S. corporations, particularly
S&P 500 companies with respect to their exports."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 116.40
points, or 0.96 percent, to 11,979.76. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 12.24 points, or 0.97 percent, to
1,245.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 25.10 points,
or 0.93 percent, to 2,661.10.
The European Central Bank bought euro zone government bonds
to stop a selloff, traders said. European equities rose on the
move, then lost ground as the yield on Italian 10-year bonds
IT10YT=RR continued to hover near 7 percent. For details, see
U.S. equity investors have closely watched European
sovereign debt prices and the euro currency, which are
currently barometers of risk aversion for the wider market.
Trading has been volatile, with large intraday swings as
sentiment oscillates with developments is Europe.
Still, U.S. stocks have shown resilience, clinging to the
higher end of their recent trading range at around 1,250 on the
S&P 500. Traders watched for a break below 1,230 as a potential
warning sign.
In U.S. company news, Dell Inc DELL.O, the computer
maker, missed quarterly revenue estimates, and said full-year
revenues could be hurt by an industrywide shortage of hard
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) slumped 12.6
percent to $48.72 after the teen clothing retailer's quarterly
Target Corp (TGT.N) posted higher quarterly profit on
higher food sales and as a 5 percent discount to cardholders
drew shoppers. The shares rose 2.1 percent to $54.33.
