US STOCKS-Futures drop on Spanish bond yield worries

* Spanish debt yields near 7 percent
* Initial claims, Philly Fed survey on tap
* Futures off: Dow 60 pts, S&P 7.4 pts, Nasdaq 10.75 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Thursday after a late selloff in the prior session as
investors kept a close eye on rising yields of euro zone debt.
* Spanish bond yields hit 6.98 percent, their highest level
since 1997, at a 10-year auction. A French bond auction also
saw high yields. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MG4XP]
* The 7 percent mark is viewed by investors as
unsustainable, with both Greece and Portugal forced to seek
bailouts at similar levels, as Spain was pulled deeper into the
euro zone debt crisis ahead of a parliamentary election on
Sunday.
* European shares fell 1.7 percent in early trading, as the
rising euro zone sovereign bond yields heightened worries that
the currency bloc's crisis would spread further and that the
region is headed for recession. [.EU]
* Asian shares wobbled as doubts deepened about Europe's
ability to stop the crisis from spinning out of control, with
Germany and France split over the European Central Bank's bond
buying role. [MKTS/GLOB]
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 7.4 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 were off
60 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 10.75 points.
* U.S. stock losses accelerated in the latter part of
trading Wednesday after rating agency Fitch said while the
outlook on the U.S. banking industry is stable, it could worsen
if the euro zone crisis is not resolved quickly. [ID:nWNA3730]
* Investors have recently been forced to weigh the threat
of a deepening crisis against U.S. economic data that has been
better than expected.
* Economic data expected Thursday includes weekly initial
jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). Economists surveyed
by Thomson Reuters forecast a total of 395,000 new filings,
compared with 390,000 in the prior week.
* Also at 8:30 a.m., the Commerce Department reports on
housing starts and permits for October, while the Philadelphia
Federal Reserve Bank releases November business activity
survey, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).
* Sears Holdings Corp's (SHLD.O) quarterly loss almost
doubled as weak demand at its Sears and Kmart stores hurt
sales, it reported early Thursday. [ID:nN1E7AG03D]
* Google Inc (GOOG.O) turned on the music at its new online
store, aiming to wrest the lead from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O). [ID:nN1E7AF20L]
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)