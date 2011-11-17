RPT-US STOCKS-Wall St flat as euro zone debt fears persist

(Repeats with no changes to text or headline)
* Sears drops after quarterly loss nearly doubles
* Jobless claims, housing starts top expectations
* Indexes: Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq off 0.2 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to midmorning, adds quote)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Thursday as concerns over rising yields on euro zone
debt kept optimism over another round of improved U.S. economic
data in check.
Spanish bond yields hit 6.98 percent, their highest level
since 1997, at a 10-year auction, while a French bond auction
also saw high yields. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MG4XP]
Losses were capped after data showed U.S. claims for
jobless benefits hit a seven-month low last week, while permits
for future home construction rebounded strongly, bolstering
views the economy was gaining traction. [ID:nN1E7AG0BT]
"The very short term is really being driven by fear, fear
that is euro zone centric, so that is really putting a cap on
any positive view on the U.S. market," said Peter Kenny,
managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New
Jersey.
"So in spite of the fact that we've gotten data that is
consistently better than many were expecting, certainly
supportive enough for us to avoid a recession, the fear is the
euro zone represents a future risk to our current outlook for
domestic stability."
The 7 percent mark for bond yields is viewed by investors
as unsustainable, as both Greece and Portugal were forced to
seek bailouts after yields hit similar levels.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 37.20 points,
or 0.31 percent, at 11,942.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was up 0.32 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,237.23. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 4.83 points, or 0.18
percent, at 2,634.78.
Investors have struggled weighing the threat of a
deepening European crisis against U.S. economic data that has
been better than expected.
On Thursday, not all U.S. data was positive. A survey
showed the pace of factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic
region slowed more than expected in November after a sharp gain
the month before. [ID:nN1E7AG0HO]
Among the biggest net losers, Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O)
slumped 5.6 percent to $64.49 after reporting its quarterly
loss almost doubled as weak demand at its Sears and Kmart
stores hurt sales. [ID:nN1E7AG03D]
Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) fell 5.2 percent to $11.83 a
day after the chip gear maker gave a cautious revenue outlook
and warned it expects to be affected by a tough economy. The
PHLX semiconductor index .SOX lost 1.8 percent.
[ID:nN1E7AF1Q9]
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)