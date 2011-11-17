US STOCKS-Wall St drops on nerves, S&P falls below key level

==============================================================
To access running updates on what's moving U.S. stocks double
click on [STXNEWS/US]
==============================================================
For other U.S. market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
U.S. Equities speed guide.........<US/EQUITY>
S&P 500 index ...........SPX
Dow Jones industrial average............DJI
Nasdaq Composite index.................IXIC
Nasdaq 100...............NDX
Russell 2000 small cap..
S&P major sectors...............<0#.GSPMAJOR>
Thomson Reuters US Index..........TRXFLDUSP
NYSE most active........AV.N
Nasdaq most active......AV.O
Top NYSE pct gainers....PG.N
Top NYSE pct losers.....PL.N
Top Nasdaq pct gainers.................PG.O
Top Nasdaq pct losers...PL.O
52 week highs:
NYSE...............t.YH.N Nasdaq..............t.YH.O
52 week lows:
NYSE...............t.YL.N Nasdaq..............t.YL.O
Main global stock indexes and market reports:
FTSE Eurotop 300 ......FTEU3 European report .......[.EU]
Nikkei 225..............N225 Tokyo report............[.T]
FTSE 100................FTSE London report...........[.L]
Xetra DAX..............GDAXI Frankfurt market stories[.F]
CAC-40...FCHI Paris market stories...[.PA]
World Indices.......<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........EQUITYPOLL1
U.S. IPO diary..........[IPO/]
U.S. Asset Allocation Table........[US/ASSET]
More Reuters News on equities at a glance:
Equities ............[E] US company news.........[TOP/EQU]
Key non-equities market reports:
Foreign exchange........[FRX/]
Oil.......[O/R]
US Treasuries...........[US/N]
International bonds.....[EUB/]
Gold.........[GOL/X] or [GOL/]
CRB index of commodity futures.........[CRB/]