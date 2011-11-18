US STOCKS- Futures advance as S&P faces key test

* ECB considers lending to IMF for bailouts
* Heinz falls after profit report
* S&P 500 faces key test at 50-day moving average
* Futures up: Dow 71 pts, S&P 8.7 pts, Nasdaq 10.5 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Friday after Europe's debt crisis drove heavy market losses
this week, with the S&P 500 falling through important technical
levels and possibly facing another key test of the strength.
Selling on Thursday afternoon pushed the S&P 500 through a
support level at around 1,230. The next key test will be
whether the index can hold its 50-day moving average just above
1,200, possibly setting the stage for a bounce if it does.
"As risk assets begin to pull back or pause, many are
quickly moving back to important trading support near 50-day
moving averages," Robert Sluymer, a technical analyst at RBC
Capital Markets in New York, said in a note. "This sets the
stage for another rebound to develop in the coming few days or
week."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 were up 8.7 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 71
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 10.5 points.
Growing concerns about Europe's debt crisis have set U.S.
stocks up for their worst week in two months.
Euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials have
discussed the idea of the European Central Bank lending to the
IMF so it has sufficient resources to bail out even the biggest
euro zone sovereigns, Reuters reported. For details, see
European sovereign debt yields, an important risk barometer
for investors, eased from recent highs while the euro firmed.
The yield on the Spanish 10-year ES10YT=RR, a recent focus of
investors' concerns, fell back to 6.4 percent after rising
above 7 percent earlier in the session.
But global equities remained under pressure. European
shares .FTEU3 were off their lows but still down 0.2 percent,
while Japan's Nikkei stock average .N225 closed down 1.2
percent to it lowest in more than a month.
The S&P 500 is down 3.8 percent this week. That would be
its worst weekly run since late September.
In another crisis flashpoint, Greece's national unity
government will submit a 2012 austerity budget to parliament on
Friday, its first task in meeting the terms of an international
bailout, but a rift widened between the coalition's main
The crisis comes at a time when the U.S. economy is gaining
steam as factories produce more cars and slowing inflation
relieves pressure on spending power. That is putting the
country on a stronger footing to resist an economic storm
The Conference Board releases its report on October leading
economic indicators at 10:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). Economists
forecast a 0.6 percent increase, compared with a 0.2 percent
rise in September.
H J Heinz Co HNZ.N reported lower quarterly profit early
Friday, but the company stood by its full-year forecast. The
shares fell 0.7 percent to $52.44 in premarket trade.
Shares in Blue Coat Systems Inc BCSI.O were up nearly 21
percent to $20.45 premarket after the maker of
Internet-monitoring gear reported results late Thursday.
However, Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N) fell 5.3 percent to $119.40
after it posted a quarterly net loss. [ID:nL3E7MH39G] and
