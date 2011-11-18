US STOCKS-Market eyes Europe, DC after worst week in 8

* S&P 500 posts worst week in two months
* Benchmark index confirms drop below 1,225
* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.6 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 18 The worst week for U.S. stocks
in two months ended with traders mostly sitting it out on
Friday as they waited for politicians in Europe and the United
States to tackle festering debt problems.
The Dow and S&P 500 were little changed and the Nasdaq
composite index fell.
Friday's directionless market showed more exhaustion than
relief as Europe remained investors' primary worry. Stocks
found support after Italian and Spanish bond yields fell thanks
to buying by the European Central Bank.
In the United States, doubts grew whether a bipartisan
committee could come up with budget cuts and tax increases that
Congress can agree on next week.
Financial shares, which have been among the most sensitive
to euro zone financial strains, rose on Friday. The S&P
financial index .GSPF was up 0.5 percent. Morgan Stanley
(MS.N) shares edged up 0.6 percent to $14.21 but fell more than
13 percent this week.
A major question has been whether the European Central Bank
will find a way to act as a lender of last resort in the manner
of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Speculation has grown the ECB
could lend money to the International Monetary Fund to bail out
"It's hard to see the ECB changing roles, but on the other
hand the powers to be have to be very aware of the consequences
if this gets out of control," said John Manley, chief equity
strategist at Wells Fargo advantage funds in New York.
"I can't imagine it is allowed to go to a level that it
causes serious harm to the marketplace."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 25.43
points, or 0.22 percent, to 11,796.16. The S&P 500 .SPX
dipped 0.48 point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,215.65. The Nasdaq
Composite .IXIC lost 15.49 points, or 0.60 percent, to
2,572.50.
For the week, the Dow fell 2.9 percent, the S&P dropped 3.8
percent and the Nasdaq lost 4 percent.
The S&P failed to rise above 1,225 after a drop below it on
Thursday triggered massive selling, and it is now strengthening
as technical resistance.
Little conviction characterized this week's market action
as traders worried changes in governments in Greece and Italy
failed to bring bond yields much lower.
Spain's likely new leader, center-rightist Mariano Rajoy,
pleaded with financial markets for breathing room to start
tackling the country's economic crisis if he wins power in a
parliamentary election this weekend.
"If people don't see politicians standing behind change,
markets are ready to force change," said Subodh Kumar, chief
investment strategist at Subodh Kumar & Associates in Toronto.
While investors try to come to grips with how much of an
impact the European crisis may have on the U.S. economy, data
for the United States showed continued improvement.
A gauge of future U.S. economic activity rose more than
expected in October, according to the Conference Board.
About 6.7 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq on Friday, below the current
daily average of 8 billion shares.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
a ratio of about 13 to 10, while on the Nasdaq decliners beat
advancers 1,259 to 1,226.
Reporting by Rodrigo Campos