2011年 11月 22日

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles on Europe, recession worries

 * Stocks sink on global debt worry
 * Dow turns negative for the year
 * Indexes down: Dow 2.5 pct, S&P 2.2 pct, Nasdaq 2.3 pct
 By Angela Moon
 NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday,
 with the Dow turning negative for the year, as concerns about
heavy debt loads both in the United States and Europe
heightened worry about recession and increased volatility.
 Risky assets like commodities also fell, sparking a selloff
in shares of industrials and energy companies. Wall Street's
"fear gauge," the CBOE Volatility index VIX .VIX, jumped
nearly 7 percent to 35.
 A special U.S. congressional committee was expected to
concede failure to reach a deal after three months of talks
over taxes and spending in an attempt to slash the deficit. For
details see [ID:nN1E7AK00C].
 The developments in Washington and Europe created greater
headwinds for the market, extending the previous week's
losses.
 In addition, Moody's Investors Service said a recent rise
in interest rates on French government debt and weaker economic
growth prospects could be negative for the country's credit
rating. [ID:nL5E7ML0SG]
 "There are more and more signals that we are heading into a
global recession," said James Dailey, chief investment officer
at TEAM Financial Managers in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
 "This is not something the market was expecting, say a week
ago."
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 294.11
points, or 2.49 percent, at 11,502.05. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 26.96 points, or 2.22 percent, at
1,188.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 58.13
points, or 2.26 percent, at 2,514.37.
 Blue chips, which have been outperforming smaller cap
stocks, fell the most. The Dow was off 0.7 percent for the
year. The S&P and the Nasdaq were down more than 5 percent.
 The S&P quickly fell through the 1,200 level seen as the
next level of support and was struggling to hold near 1,187,
seen as its next line of support, representing the 61.8 percent
retracement of the 2011 high to low slide.
 In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index fell to its
lowest close in nearly seven weeks. Along with the new
concerns about France, Spain's bond yields rose despite a
clear-cut victory for austerity-committed conservatives in
Sunday's election. There were few details on Prime
Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy's plans. [ID:nL5E7ML073]
 Rick Bensignor, chief market strategist at Merlin
Securities in New York, said the negative headlines from across
the globe made it less likely the market would see a sustained
rally despite stocks having what many traders say are
attractive valuations.
 "Cheap valuations only do so much. They don't make bull
markets, they make bidders to curtail down markets but in and
of themselves, the fact that stocks are cheap is not a good
enough reason to think that they are going to go higher."
 Trading volume is expected to be light this week as markets
will be closed for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
The light action could increase the likelihood of exaggerated
swings in the market.
 Merger activity provided a bright spot as Pharmasset Inc
VRUS.O surged 84.8 percent to $134.26 after Gilead Sciences
Inc (GILD.O) agreed to buy the company for $11 billion in cash.
Gilead slumped 11.8 percent to $35.17. [ID:nL4E7ML20Z]
 Economic data showed U.S. existing home sales unexpectedly
rose in October as low interest rates for mortgages and rising
rents encouraged more home buyers, a trade group said, but
equities were little helped by the data. [ID:nN1E7AK0F3]
 (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)

