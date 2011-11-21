版本:
中国
2011年 11月 22日 星期二

US STOCKS-Selloff in 4th day on Europe, U.S. debt worries

 * Stocks sink on global debt worry
 * S&P 500 down 5 pct in four-day decline
 * Dow turns negative for the year
 * Indexes down: Dow 2.1 pct, S&P 1.9 pct, Nasdaq 1.9 pct
 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
 (Updates to close)
 By Angela Moon
 NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. stocks fell for a fourth
session on Monday, as the lack of progress in dealing with
heavy debt both in the United States and Europe further sapped
investor confidence in equities.
 Risky assets like commodities also fell, sparking a selloff
in shares of industrials and energy companies. Volume was lower
than average, with investors more inclined to sit on the
sidelines amid the uncertainty.
 "We're seeing signs of worsening in Europe, worsening in
our market here. There is no viable resolution to this," said
Stephen Massocca, managing director of Wedbush Morgan in San
Francisco.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 248.85
points, or 2.11 percent, at 11,547.31. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 22.66 points, or 1.86 percent, at
1,192.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 49.36
points, or 1.92 percent, at 2,523.14.
 A special U.S. congressional committee was expected to
concede failure to reach a deal after three months of talks to
slash the deficit. For details see [ID:nN1E7AK00C].
 There are concerns the stalemate will make it more
difficult to pass extensions of stimulative measures like
payroll tax cuts, which could hurt the U.S. economy. In
addition, investors are worried that the committee's inability
to come to an agreement could result in another downgrade of
the U.S. credit rating, though so far the major ratings
agencies have not commented.
 Moody's Investors Service said a recent rise in interest
rates on French government debt and weaker economic growth
prospects could be negative for France's credit rating.
[ID:nL5E7ML0SG]
 Blue chips, which have been outperforming smaller cap
stocks, fell the most. The Dow was off 0.3 percent for the
year. The S&P and the Nasdaq have fallen about 5 percent.
 The S&P quickly fell through the 1,200 level seen as the
next level of support. After that support was seen at 1,187,
representing the 61.8 percent retracement of the 2011 high to
low slide.
 Rick Bensignor, chief market strategist at Merlin
Securities in New York, said the negative headlines from across
the globe made it less likely the market would see a sustained
rally despite stocks having what many traders say are
attractive valuations.
 "Cheap valuations only do so much. They don't make bull
markets, they make bidders to curtail down markets but in and
of themselves, the fact that stocks are cheap is not a good
enough reason to think that they are going to go higher."
 Among blue-chip stocks, Bank of America (BAC.N) fell 5
percent to $5.49. On the Nasdaq, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) shares
lost 4 percent to $189.25.
 In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index fell to its
lowest close in nearly seven weeks. Along with the new
 concerns about France, Spain's bond yields rose despite a
clear-cut victory for austerity-committed conservatives in
Sunday's election. There were few details on Prime
Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy's plans. [ID:nL5E7ML073]
 About 7.6 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, below the current daily average
of 8 billion shares.
 Merger activity provided a bright spot as Pharmasset Inc
VRUS.O surged 84.6 percent to $134.14 after Gilead Sciences
Inc (GILD.O) agreed to buy the company for $11 billion in cash.
Gilead slumped 9.1 percent to $36.26. [ID:nL4E7ML20Z]
 Economic data showed U.S. existing-home sales unexpectedly
rose in October as low interest rates for mortgages and rising
rents encouraged more home buyers, a trade group said, but
equities were little helped by the data. [ID:nN1E7AK0F3]
 (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)

