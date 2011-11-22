版本:
US STOCKS-Futures rise, Hewlett-Packard puts techs in focus




 * HP shares edge lower after tepid profit outlook



 * S&P down 5 pct in 4-day selloff, Dow negative for year



 * Futures up: Dow 41 pts, S&P 7.2 pts, Nasdaq 2.75 pts



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]



 By Ryan Vlastelica



 NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. stock index futures were
higher on Tuesday, indicating a market rebound following four
days of losses, although persistent concerns over Europe kept
investors on edge.



 * The ongoing debt crisis in the euro zone along with
worries over how the United States will tackle its ballooning
debt have sparked steep equity losses. The S&P 500 fell almost
2 percent while the Dow turned negative for the year on Monday.
Last week, the S&P recorded its worst week in two months.



 * The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 rose 0.7 percent after a
steep drop in the previous session, although trading was
volatile after yields in a Spanish bill auction rose to their
highest in 14 years.



 * Technology shares will be in focus a day after
Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) gave a modest 2012 profit outlook.



 * The Dow component also reported a steep drop in
fourth-quarter profit, but it was not as big as expected. The
stock fell 2.1 percent to $26.30 in light premarket trading.
[ID:nN1E7AK1X5]



 * S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 7.2 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 41
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 2.75 points.



 * The S&P has fallen through a key support level at 1,200.
The next technical support was seen at 1,187, representing the
61.8 percent retracement of the 2011 high to low.



 * Late Monday, the co-chairs of a special U.S.
congressional committee said it had failed to reach a deal on
reducing government deficits. There are concerns the stalemate
will make it more difficult to pass extensions of stimulative
measures like payroll tax cuts, which could hurt the U.S.
economy. [ID:nWEN1065] and [ID:nN1E7AL008]



 * While the news was expected, it could further limit
market upside. Trading volume is likely to be low this week as
global uncertainties and the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday prompt
investors to sit on the sidelines.



 * Economic data due later in the day includes the second
estimate of U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product, with
economists in a Reuters survey forecasting a 2.5 percent
annualized rate of growth, same as the first estimate. The
report is due at 8:30 a.m. EST [1330 GMT]



 * In company news, Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) won a U.S.
Air Force contract potentially worth $7.4 billion for upgrades
to its problem-plagued F-22 Raptor fighter jet.
[ID:nN1E7AK2BM]



 * Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N) reported quarterly results
early Tuesday. [ID:nASA0380B] Also due due to report are
Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N), and Medtronic Inc (MDT.N).
  (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
