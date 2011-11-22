版本:
US STOCKS-Futures flat after selloff, HP puts focus on tech




 * HP shares dip after tepid profit outlook



 * S&P down 5 pct in 4-day selloff, Dow negative for year



 * Futures: Dow up 3 pts, S&P up 1.4 pts, Nasdaq off 5.75



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
  (Updates prices, adds analyst comment)



 By Ryan Vlastelica



 NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday as persistent concerns over Europe
kept investors on edge after four days of market losses.



 The ongoing debt crisis in the euro zone along with worries
over how the United States will tackle its ballooning debt have
sparked steep equity losses. The S&P 500 fell almost 2 percent
on Monday while the Dow turned negative for the year. Last
week, the S&P recorded its worst week in two months.



 The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 rose as much as 0.7 percent
but later pared gains in a volatile session after yields in a
Spanish government debt auction rose to their highest in 14
years. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MM0HJ]



 "We're getting to a point where there's been so much
selling, bargain hunters are taking advantage of an oversold
market," said Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital
Markets in New York.



 Crude oil rebounded more than 1 percent after dropping on
Monday on concerns about how the debt issues would impact
economic growth and commodity demand.



 "After the uniform selloff we saw across pretty much all
asset classes yesterday, we're seeing a nudge up, although
we're still very concerned about what's going on in Europe,
especially the yields on Spanish debt," Hogan said.



 Technology shares will be in focus a day after
Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) projected fiscal 2012 earnings of at
least $4 per share versus estimates of $4.54. The Dow component
also reported a steep drop in quarterly profit. The stock fell
2.1 percent to $26.30 in light premarket trading.
[ID:nN1E7AK1X5]



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 1.4 points and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration
on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1
added 3 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 fell 5.75
points.



 The S&P has fallen through a key support level at 1,200.
The next technical support was seen at 1,187, representing the
61.8 percent retracement of the 2011 high to low.



 "We're in a range between about 1,180 and 1,250 on the S&P,
and we're unlikely to break out of that until we see real
policy changes get implemented in Europe," Hogan said.
"However, we do have a higher floor for markets than a month
ago, and that's positive."



 Late Monday, the co-chairs of a special U.S. congressional
committee said it had failed to reach a deal on reducing
government deficits. There are concerns the stalemate will make
it more difficult to pass extensions of stimulative measures
like payroll tax cuts, which could hurt the U.S. economy.
[ID:nWEN1065] and [ID:nN1E7AL008]



 While the news was expected, it could further limit market
upside. Trading volume is likely to be low this week as global
uncertainties and the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday prompt
investors to sit on the sidelines.



 Economic data due later in the day includes the second
estimate of U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product, with
economists in a Reuters survey forecasting a 2.5 percent
annualized rate of growth, same as the first estimate. The
report is due at 8:30 a.m. EST [1330 GMT]



 Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) reported first-quarter earnings
that beat expectations while sales were slightly below
consensus. Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) also reported profit above
estimates. [ID:nN1E7AK20W] and [ID:nN1E7AK1GC]
  (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
