US STOCKS-Futures set to open lower after weaker GDP reading




 * Q3 GDP 2nd reading at 2 pct vs 2.5 pct previous estimate



 * S&P down 5 pct in 4-day selloff, Dow negative for year



 * HP shares dip after tepid profit outlook



 * Futures down: Dow 47 pts, S&P 4.1 pts, Nasdaq 13.5 pts



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
  (Adds GDP data, quote, updates prices)



 By Ryan Vlastelica



 NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a weaker open on Tuesday, putting the S&P on track
for a fifth day of losses as persistent concerns over Europe
and a weaker reading on economic growth kept investors on
edge.



 The U.S. economy grew at a slower pace than previously
estimated in the third quarter, a troubling sign as investors
worry about the pace of expansion. Gross domestic product grew
at a 2 percent annual rate in the quarter, down from a previous
estimate of 2.5 percent. For details, see [ID:nCAT005556]



 The data came on top of other headwinds that have
discouraged buyers of riskier assets. The worries about debt
both in the United States and Europe spurred losses of almost 2
percent for the S&P 500 on Monday, while the Dow turned
negative for the year. Last week, the S&P recorded its worst
week in two months.



 The GDP data "is a continuation of the general economic
malaise we've seen internationally," said Michael Mullaney, a
portfolio manager who helps manage $9.5 billion at Fiduciary
Trust Co in Boston.



 "It's going to be tough sailing with no real clear-cut
signs of global growth, coupled with the geopolitical situation
on a worldwide basis."



 The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 fell 0.2 percent after rising
earlier in the day. The session was volatile after yields in a
Spanish government debt auction rose to their highest in 14
years. [ID:nL5E7MM0HJ]



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 4.1 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 47
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 sank 13.5 points.



 The S&P has fallen through a key support level at 1,200.
The next technical support was seen at 1,187, representing the
61.8 percent retracement of the 2011 high to low.



 "We're in a range between about 1,180 and 1,250 on the S&P,
and we're unlikely to break out of that until we see real
policy changes get implemented in Europe," said Art Hogan,
managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
"However, we do have a higher floor for markets than a month
ago, and that's positive."



 Technology shares will be in focus a day after
Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) projected fiscal 2012 earnings would
be at least $4 per share versus Wall Street estimates of $4.54.
The Dow component also reported a steep drop in quarterly
profit. The stock fell 1.7 percent to $26.39 in premarket
trading. [ID:nN1E7AK1X5]



 Late Monday, the co-chairs of a special U.S. congressional
committee said it failed to reach a deal on reducing government
deficits. There are concerns the stalemate will make it more
difficult to pass extensions of stimulative measures like
payroll tax cuts, which could hurt the U.S. economy.
[ID:nWEN1065] and [ID:nN1E7AL008]



 While the news was expected, it could further limit market
upside. Trading volume is likely to be low this week as global
uncertainties and a trading week shortened by the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday prompt investors to sit on the sidelines.



 Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) reported first-quarter earnings
that beat expectations while sales were slightly below
consensus. Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) also reported profit above
estimates, and the stock rose 3.5 percent to $34.45 before the
bell. [ID:nN1E7AK20W] and [ID:nN1E7AK1GC]
