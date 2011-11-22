US STOCKS-Wall St flat after selloff, but GDP read weaker

* Q3 GDP 2nd reading at 2 pct vs 2.5 pct previous estimate
* S&P down 5 pct in 4-day selloff, Dow negative for year
* HP shares tumble after weak profit outlook
* Indexes; Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Tuesday as persistent concerns over Europe and a
weaker reading on U.S. economic growth kept investors on edge,
although the downside was limited after four days of losses.
The U.S. economy grew at a slower pace than previously
estimated in the third quarter, a troubling sign as investors
worry about the pace of expansion. Gross domestic product grew
at a 2 percent annual rate, down from a previous estimate of
2.5 percent. For details, see [ID:nN1E7AL0E2]
The data came on top of other headwinds that have
discouraged buyers of riskier assets. The worries about debt
problems in the United States and Europe helped spur losses of
almost 2 percent for the S&P 500 on Monday, while the Dow
turned negative for the year. Last week, the S&P recorded its
worst week in two months.
"It isn't much of a surprise to see GDP slow down, given
some of the economic issues out there, but still this is not a
good number," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment
Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia
"That said, given how far we've fallen, and how little
volume there is out there, a rebound isn't unexpected."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 11.66
points, or 0.10 percent, at 11,535.65. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 0.72 points, or 0.06 percent, at
1,193.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 5.63
points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,528.77.
The S&P has fallen through a key support level at 1,200.
The next technical support was seen at 1,187, representing the
61.8 percent retracement of the 2011 high to low.
"We're in a range between about 1,180 and 1,250 on the S&P,
and we're unlikely to break out of that until we see real
policy changes get implemented in Europe," said Art Hogan,
managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
"However, we do have a higher floor for markets than a month
ago, and that's positive."
Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) dropped 4 percent to $25.73
after the computer and printer maker gave a 2012 profit outlook
that was below consensus late Monday. It was the biggest loser
on the Dow. [ID:nN1E7AK1X5]
Also pressuring stocks, the co-chairs of a special U.S.
congressional committee said late Monday it failed to reach a
deal on reducing government deficits. Investors are worried the
stalemate will make it more difficult to pass extensions of
measures like payroll tax cuts that could help stimulate the
economy. [ID:nWEN1065] and [ID:nN1E7AL008]
Trading volume is likely to be thin this week as global
uncertainties and the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday keep many
investors on the sidelines.
Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) reported first-quarter earnings
that beat expectations while sales were slightly below
consensus, sending the stock down 3.2 percent to $32.52.
Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) also reported profit above estimates, and
the stock rose 3.6 percent to $34.48. [ID:nN1E7AK20W] and
[ID:nN1E7AK1GC]
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)