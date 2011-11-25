US STOCKS-Euro zone debt worries set to punish stocks, again

* Stocks on course for seventh session of losses
* "Black Friday" shopping day looks strong
* Markets close at 1 p.m., volume set to be light
* Futures off: Dow 76 pts, S&P 9.4 pts, Nasdaq 15 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Adds analyst quote)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a seventh straight session of losses on Friday,
their longest losing streak in four months, as fears about the
euro zone's debt crisis overshadowed what appeared to be a
buoyant start to the holiday shopping season.
Stocks were facing their worst week in two months and their
second consecutive week of losses. The S&P 500 has fallen 4.4
percent this week and has given back almost two-thirds of its
gains in October, the market's best month in 20 years.
Yields on Italy's debt approached recent highs that
sparked a sell-off in world markets. Italy paid a record 6.5
percent to borrow money over six months on Friday, and its
longer-term funding costs soared far above levels seen as
sustainable for public finances, raising the pressure on Rome's
new emergency government. [ID:nL5E7MO3UP]
A European Union conference in Strasbourg produced little
to ease the markets fears, said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"What they agreed to was not bickering in public," he said.
"The markets are going to continue to pressure the EU until
they come up with a solution that is going to ease the
crisis."
For many investors that means the European Central Bank
printing euros to buy larger amounts of European bonds and for
Germany to accept the issuance of euro bonds. Germany currently
opposes both of those options.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 9.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 76
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 sank 15 points.
U.S. stock markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday
on Thursday and will be open on Friday until 1 p.m. The day
after Thanksgiving is typically one of the lightest trading
volume days of the year.
Reinforcing what some see as recent signs of strength in
the U.S. economy, shoppers stateside flocked to stores, which
opened early to offer a jumpstart to "Black Friday," the
traditional beginning to the U.S. holiday shopping season.
[ID:nN1E7AO004]
European stocks .FTEU3 fell 0.3 percent on Friday, losing
ground for the ninth time in 10 sessions and were set to post
their biggest weekly loss in two months, dragged by deepening
worries over the euro zone debt crisis and the outlook for the
global economy.
The euro EUR= fell 1 percent against the dollar to a
fresh seven-week low.
AT&T Inc (T.N) said it would take a $4 billion charge in
case its proposed takeover of T-Mobile USA fails, a tacit
recognition of the dwindling chances that the deal will get
through U.S. regulators, who say it would destroy jobs and curb
competition. AT&T shares fell 0.4 percent in premarket trading
to $27.44 [ID:nL5E7MO18Z]
U.S. apparel brand Gap Inc (GPS.N) said on Friday that it
aims to triple its network of stores in China next year, one of
the latest foreign brands to target the country's consumer
spending growth. [ID:nL4E7MP0GX]
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)