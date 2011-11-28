US STOCKS-Futures rise in electronic trade on Europe hopes

* S&P, Nasdaq bounce after 7 days of losses
* Investors eye IMF aid for Italy
* S&P 500 futures up 21 points
For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Nov 27 U.S. stock futures jumped in
early electronic trading on Sunday on the latest round of
proposals out of Europe designed to corral the growing euro
zone debt crisis.
U.S. stocks suffered their worst week in two months last
week. The lack of a credible solution to Europe's debt crisis
kept investors away from risky assets and downgrades of Belgium
and Hungary added to the gloom.
Germany and France are exploring radical ways to integrate
euro zone countries in order to impose tighter budget control.
In addition, media reports that the International Monetary Fund
was preparing a rescue plan for Italy bolstered sentiment.
[ID:nL5E7MR0VI]
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 21 points. Dow Jones industrial
average futures DJc1 gained 146 points, and Nasdaq 100
futures NDc1 were up 26 points.
The U.S. market's seven-day losing streak attracted early
short-covering as Asian markets traded higher and the euro
rebounded from recent losses. But recent rallies on hopes for a
solution have not lasted long.
Last week, the S&P 500 fell 4.7 percent, giving back almost
two-thirds of its gains in October, the market's best month in
20 years. The Dow was off 4.8 percent for the week and the
Nasdaq fell 5.1 percent.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)