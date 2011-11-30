US STOCKS-Futures jump after China bank move

* S&P cuts ratings on big banks after criteria change
* ADP employment report, pending home sales on tap
* Futures up: S&P 6.3 pts, Dow 51 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday after China unexpectedly cut its banks' reserve
requirements in hopes of boosting an economy running at its
weakest pace since 2009.
* China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio
for commercial lenders for the first time in nearly three
years. The move comes as policymakers worldwide worry the
global economy may stumble as the euro zone struggles to tackle
its debt crisis.
* Global markets reversed early losses, with the
FTSEurofirst 300 rising 0.7 percent and the MSCI world
equity index gaining 0.2 percent.
* S&P 500 futures put on 6.3 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 51
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 12.5 points.
* Euro zone ministers agreed to ramp up the firepower of a
regional rescue fund, but couldn't say by how much, and may
turn to the International Monetary Fund for more help.
* Financial stocks will be in focus after Standard & Poor's
on Tuesday reduced its credit ratings on 15 big banks, mostly
in the Europe and the United States, after a sweeping overhaul
of its ratings criteria.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co , Bank of America Corp , Citigroup Inc , Wells Fargo & Co , Goldman
Sachs Group Inc , Morgan Stanley each had their
rating reduced by one notch each.
* The ADP Employment report for November, due at 8:15 a.m.
EST (1315 GMT), is expected to show 130,000 private sector
gains, its best reading since April and the third consecutive
reading above 110,000.
* The pending home sales index, to be released at 10 a.m.
EST (1500 GMT), is seen rising 1.5 percent for October.
* Goldman has raised $600 million from clients such as
pension funds, wealthy families and large institutions for a
new fund that would provide start-up money to hedge fund
managers, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* The Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day on Tuesday
as stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes
for further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal mess
bolstered sentiment.