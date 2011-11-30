US STOCKS-Futures soar after central banks act globally

* Top central banks move to avoid global liquidity crunch
* China cuts bank reserve requirements
* U.S. private sector adds 206,000 jobs in Nov- report
* Futures up: S&P 33.2 pts, Dow 269 pts, Nasdaq 58 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. stock index futures
soared on Wednesday as investors welcomed a coordinated action
by major central banks to provide liquidity to the global
financial system.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank as well
as the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland
agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50
basis points starting from Dec. 5.
The actions came as China unexpectedly cut its banks'
reserve requirements in hopes of boosting an economy running at
its weakest pace since 2009.
S&P 500 futures jumped 33.2 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
269 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 58 points.
"People were expecting China to do something before the end
of the year, and given the stresses in the market there has
been talk about the Fed backstopping what's going on in Europe.
Desperate times and all." said Sal Catrini, a managing director
for equities at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in New York.
"The move in (U.S. stock) futures is justified. Whether
this solves our long-term problems remains to be seen, but when
you flood the market with liquidity, risk assets go much
higher."
Further boosting sentiment, the pace of job growth in the
private sector accelerated in November, with U.S. employers
adding 206,000 jobs, the ADP National Employment Report showed,
topping forecasts.
Financial stocks extended gains after the central banks'
action. Bank of America Corp shares rose 4.9 percent to
$5.33 in premarket trading and JPMorgan Chase & Co
added 5.9 percent to $30.19. Citigroup put on 6.4 percent
to $26.84.
Still, financial shares could be pressured after Standard &
Poor's on Tuesday reduced its credit ratings on 15 big banks,
mostly in Europe and the United States as part of a sweeping
overhaul of its ratings criteria. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of
America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo & Co , Goldman Sachs
Group Inc , Morgan Stanley each had their rating
reduced by one notch each.
The pending home sales index, to be released at 10 a.m. EST
(1500 GMT), is seen rising 1.5 percent for October.
The Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day on Tuesday as
stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for
further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal mess
bolstered sentiment.