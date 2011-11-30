US STOCKS-Wall St surges as cenbanks move to ease crunch

* China cuts bank reserve requirements
* ADP employment, U.S. Midwest business data strong
* Indexes up: Dow 3.7 pct, S&P, Nasdaq both 3.6 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. stocks surged on
Wednesday as major central banks around the world acted jointly
to add liquidity to the global financial system, sparking a
rally in risk assets such as equities and commodities.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank as well
as the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland
agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines -- or
reducing the cost of temporary dollar loans -- to banks by a
half percentage point.
Financial and other economically sensitive stocks jumped
after the action. Bank of America Corp rose 3.2 percent
to $5.23 after hitting a near 3-year low, while JPMorgan Chase
& Co added 6.4 percent to $30.39.
"A lot of short-term momentum players have participated in
this move," said Peter Kenny, a trader at Knight Capital in
Jersey City, New Jersey. "There has been quite a bit of
short-term high (volume) trading going on."
But he added: "The nature of the move higher and the degree
to which it is likely to continue is really going to be
showcased by how well European markets, and particularly debt
markets, respond to this coordinated effort."
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 422.58
points, or 3.66 percent, to 11,978.21. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index rose 42.65 points, or 3.57 percent, to
1,237.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index put on 89.51
points, or 3.56 percent, to 2,605.02.
Copper rose more than 5 percent to a two-week high while
U.S. oil futures jumped nearly 1 percent, helped also by a
selloff in the dollar, which followed the renewed appetite for
risk.
The S&P materials sector was the strongest gainer,
rising 4.5 percent. Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
was up 6 percent to $38.67.
The central banks' actions was intended to ensure that
European banks, facing a credit crunch, have enough funding
amid the euro zone's worsening sovereign debt crisis.
The moves came on the heels of an unexpected cut in bank
reserve requirements in China, intended to boost an economy
running at its weakest pace since 2009.
Further encouraging investors, the latest U.S. data
suggested the U.S. economy was moving more solidly toward
recovery.
The U.S. private sector added the most jobs in nearly a
year in November, while business activity in the U.S. Midwest
grew faster than expected in November.
Another report showed pending sales of existing U.S. homes
surged in October in its biggest monthly gain since November
2010.
"There's a perfect storm of bullishness. PMI came out
better than expected, plus what happened overseas, and ADP was
well above consensus," said Donald Selkin, chief market
strategist at National Securities in New York, with about $3
billion in assets under management.
Standard & Poor's move to cut credit ratings of 15 big
banks, mostly in Europe and the United States, late Tuesday was
all but forgotten.
The reduction affected JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America,
Citigroup Inc , Wells Fargo & Co , Goldman Sachs
Group Inc , Morgan Stanley -- each cut by one
notch.
About 10 stocks rose for every one that fell on the New
York Stock Exchange. Volume on the NYSE, the Amex, and Nasdaq
was above average at almost 4 billion shares at midday.