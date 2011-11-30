US STOCKS-Wall St rallies on central banks' help for Europe

* S&P posts best gain since Aug; Dow best since March '09 * ADP employment, U.S. Midwest business data strong * Dow up 4.2 pct, S&P up 4.3 pct, Nasdaq up 4.2 pct *The day's volume was high, with nearly 10 billion shares changing hands during the day on U.S. exchanges compared with the daily average of 7.96 billion shares. Advancers beat decliners on the NYSE by nearly 7 to 1 and on the Nasdaq, by about 5 to 1.