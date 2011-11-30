版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 06:06 BJT

US STOCKS-Wall St rallies on central banks' help for Europe

* S&P posts best gain since Aug; Dow best since March '09
    * ADP employment, U.S. Midwest business data strong
    * Dow up 4.2 pct, S&P up 4.3 pct, Nasdaq up 4.2 pct
    *The day's volume was high, with nearly 10 billion shares
changing hands during the day on U.S. exchanges compared with
the daily average of 7.96 billion shares.
    Advancers beat decliners on the NYSE by nearly 7 to 1 and
on the Nasdaq, by about 5 to 1.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐