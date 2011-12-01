版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 22:20 BJT

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower on profit-taking, data

* U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
    * China factory sector shrinks in Nov
    * ISM manufacturing data on tap
    * Futures off: S&P 2.7 pts, Dow 32 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt
    *The Institute for Supply Management releases its November
manufacturing index at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). Economists
expect a reading of 51.5 versus 50.8 in October.
    The Commerce Department reports on October construction
spending at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT). Economists forecast an increase
of 0.3 percent, compared with a 0.2 percent rise in September.
    The Federal Reserve releases weekly money stock, liquid
assets and debt measures and the weekly report on factors
affecting reserves of depository institutions and the condition
statement of the Federal Reserve banks at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130
GMT)

