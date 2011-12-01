US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower on profit-taking, data

* U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week * China factory sector shrinks in Nov * ISM manufacturing data on tap * Futures off: S&P 2.7 pts, Dow 32 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt *The Institute for Supply Management releases its November manufacturing index at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). Economists expect a reading of 51.5 versus 50.8 in October. The Commerce Department reports on October construction spending at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT). Economists forecast an increase of 0.3 percent, compared with a 0.2 percent rise in September. The Federal Reserve releases weekly money stock, liquid assets and debt measures and the weekly report on factors affecting reserves of depository institutions and the condition statement of the Federal Reserve banks at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT)