US STOCKS-Wall St heads for best week in 3 years

* U.S. jobless rate drops to 8.6 percent
* ECB gearing up to lend money to IMF-report
* Research in Motion to take charge on tablet woes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.3, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Dec 2 U.S. stocks rose on Friday, on
course for their best week in almost three years, after the
U.S. unemployment rate dropped to a 2-1/2 year low, but
resistance close to a key technical level limited gains as
traders booked profits before the weekend.
Improving U.S. economic data has heartened investors. U.S.
companies stepped up hiring and the jobless rate dropped to 8.6
percent from 9 percent, further evidence the recovery was
gaining momentum and U.S. equity markets may decouple from a
likely recession in Europe.
The S&P 500 was up more than 8 percent for the week, its
best weekly performance since March 2009.
Equities also got a boost after Bloomberg cited sources as
saying the European Central Bank was gearing up to lend as much
as 200 billion euros ($270 billion) to the International
Monetary Fund in a bid to ease the debt crisis.
Financial shares were the biggest gainers on the day as the
S&P financial index rose 2.1 percent. JPMorgan Chase gained 8 percent to $32.90.
"Everything is macro right now and we all know hedge funds
and 'long onlys' are particularly uninvested, and the higher we
go equals more pressure on them to play catch up," said Sam
Ginzburg, head of capital markets at First New York
Securities.
"Unless you have some macro event -- which we probably will
-- the market can be directionally firm to higher into the end
of the year, but again you're playing with fire."
The S&P 500 came within striking distance of its 200-day
moving average, an important technical level, and turned
briefly positive for the year before paring gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 16.68
points, or 0.14 percent, to 12,036.71. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index rose 3.70 points, or 0.30 percent, to
1,248.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 8.00 points,
or 0.30 percent, to 2,634.20.
Stocks came off their highs as talk circulated among
traders, ranging from a possible downgrade to credit ratings of
Spain and Japan this weekend, a bill in the U.S. Congress to
halt an IMF bailout of Europe, and military action in Iran.
"The people who want the market to come in, i.e., the
shorts, are throwing stuff up against the wall to see if
anything will stick," said Ginzburg.
None of the market talk was substantiated.
U.S.-listed shares of Research in Motion Ltd dropped 8.8 percent to $16.95 after the
BlackBerry maker said it will record a pretax charge to write
down the value of its poorly received PlayBook tablet computer.
Google Inc rose 1.1 percent to $620.77 after the
Wall Street Journal reported the Internet group was pondering
an Internet service to help consumers shop online with one-day
delivery service to cut the loss of Web traffic to Amazon.com
Inc .