US STOCKS-Wall St on track for stellar week on jobs data

* U.S. jobless rate drops to 2 1/2 year low
* RIM to take charge on tablet woes, shares slide
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 2 Investors pushed U.S. stocks
higher on Friday, heading for the best week since early 2009,
on news the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a 2-1/2 year low.
But they booked profits against technical resistance and
before key events in Europe next week, putting a lid on gains.
Recent U.S. economic data has heartened investors. U.S.
companies stepped up hiring and the jobless rate dropped to 8.6
percent from 9 percent, further evidence the recovery was
gaining momentum.
The unemployment rate drop was "the single most surprising
number in employment data this year," said Nicholas Colas,
chief market strategist at the ConvergEx Group in New York.
The lowest estimate on a poll by Reuters of 67 economists
was 8.9 percent.
The S&P 500 came within striking distance of its 200-day
moving average, an important technical level, and briefly
turned positive for the year before paring gains to a 0.88
percent decline.
Financial shares were the biggest gainers on the day with
the S&P financial index up 2.3 percent. JPMorgan Chase gained 8 percent to $32.90.
Traders are also setting up for next week's European
Central Bank meeting and a European Union summit, expected to
shed light on the plans to combat the escalating borrowing
costs in euro zone countries and tackle the debt crisis.
"There's an increasing expectation that when leaders meet
next week they will have the framework of a resolution that
will allow greater fiscal unity and some beginnings of a
resolution to the European debt crisis," Colas said.
He said traders were nonetheless cautious since
expectations have been overblown before.
"We've been led down the aisle so many times we're afraid
the groom's not going to show up again," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 30.61
points, or 0.25 percent, to 12,050.64. The Standard & Poor's
500 rose 4.18 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,248.76. The
Nasdaq Composite added 8.39 points, or 0.32 percent, to
2,634.59.
The three major indexes were on track to post their largest
weekly percentage advance since March 2009. Indexes had
advanced more than 1 percent earlier in the day.
"If you had a good week, there's a very strong temptation
to take everything off of your portfolio and wait for the next
drop down," Colas said.
U.S.-listed shares of Research in Motion Ltd dropped 8.8 percent to $16.95 after the
BlackBerry maker said it will record a pretax charge to write
down the value of its poorly received PlayBook tablet computer.
Google Inc rose 1.4 percent to $622.04 after the
Wall Street Journal reported the Internet group was considering
a service to help consumers shop online with one-day delivery
service to cut the loss of Web traffic to Amazon.com Inc .