US STOCKS-Futures rise on euro zone summit optimism

* Summit between Sarkozy and Merkel could disappoint
* Indexes coming off best week in almost three years
* SAP announces $3.4 bln deal for SuccessFactors
* Futures up: Dow 117 pts, S&P 12 pts, Nasdaq 22.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 5 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Monday, building on the previous week's strong gains, as
optimism grew that the upcoming European Union summit would
break new ground to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
* President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel are due to meet in Paris later on Monday. They are under
pressure to iron out differences on how to centralize control
of euro zone budgets to resolve the crisis.
* They will try to reach common ground on measures to boost
coercive budget discipline in the region, likely through an EU
treaty change, which they want all 27 EU leaders to approve.
* While the summit could still disappoint investors,
equities have been helped recently by rising hopes of
forthcoming decisive action in the euro zone. Indexes posted
their largest weekly percentage advance last week since
mid-March 2009. Those gains also came on a U.S. unemployment
rate that unexpectedly dropped to a 2-1/2 year low.
* Adding to the belief that Europe would be taking adequate
steps to address its issues, Italy unveiled a $40.32 billion
package of austerity measures, which eased tensions surrounding
the country's finances. European stocks rose 0.7
percent.
* S&P 500 futures rose 12 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 117
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 22.5 points.
* Despite the previous week's gains, the S&P 500 on Friday
failed to break through technical resistance near its 200-day
moving average. Breaching that level could signal more gains.
* Investors will be looking ahead to the Institute for
Supply Management's November non-manufacturing index, which
will be released at 10 a.m. Economists forecast a reading of
53.5 versus 52.9 in October. Last week, the ISM's November
manufacturing index rose more than expected.
* In addition, October factory orders are seen dropping 0.3
percent after a 0.3 percent rise in September.
* Germany's SAP announced a $3.4 billion cash
deal to buy web-based software company SuccessFactors .
* Commercial Metals Co rejected investor Carl
Icahn's buyout bid, saying the offer substantially undervalued
the company.
* U.S. stocks ended flat on Friday as investors were
reluctant to make bets going into the long weekend after Wall
Street's best week in almost three years.