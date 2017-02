US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on euro zone debt hopes

* Summit between Sarkozy and Merkel raises hopes * Financial shares lead market * SuccessFactors rallies after SAP announces $3.4 bln deal * Indexes up: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.6 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct *By Edward Krudy NEW YORK, Dec 5 U.S. stocks jumped at the start of what could be the most important week of the year for Wall Street as hopes grew that European leaders will find a solution to the region's debt crisis at a summit later this week. The bloc's crisis has been the biggest overhang for U.S. investors this year. Hope that European policymakers were entering an endgame sent the S&P 500 to its best week in almost three years last week with a rise of 7.4 percent. On Monday the index inched above its 200-day moving average, a level closely watched by traders. The financial sector, which has been hit hard this year due to concern about its exposure to Europe and global growth, was the best performing. The S&P financial index rose 2.6 percent. Morgan Stanley jumped 4.5 percent to $16.22 and hit its highest level in a month earlier in the session. Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. in San Francisco said stocks could rally into the end of the year if a convincing deal is reached in Europe, but he cautioned against too much optimism too soon. "We are far from an easy consensus that it's a done deal," he said. "But we are further along in the negotiations than we've been and we are focused on the right things now." The Dow Jones industrial average gained 150.88 points, or 1.26 percent, to 12,170.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 20.30 points, or 1.63 percent, to 1,264.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 42.20 points, or 1.61 percent, to 2,669.13. French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met in Paris, and Sarkozy said a proposed agreement between the two countries will be sent to EU officials on Wednesday ahead of Friday's summit. The proposal to be taken up at the EU summit will mean a modified EU treaty, which will need to be approved by all 27 European Union leaders. In addition, a budget-balancing rule across the euro zone will be included. Investors are hoping the agreement will pave the way for the European Central Bank to buy large amounts of government bonds, an outcome the Germans have been keen to avoid without an end to what they see as profligate government spending. Indexes posted their largest weekly percentage advance last week since mid-March 2009. Those gains also came on a U.S. unemployment rate that dropped to a 2-1/2 year low. "Everyone is focused on the summit, and right now the tone seems to be going in the right direction," said Jason Pride, director of investment strategy at Glenmede Investment and Wealth Management in Philadelphia. "That said, the second the information or tone changes to the negative, we could see a retracement of our recent gains." Adding to the belief that Europe would be taking adequate steps to address its issues, Italy unveiled a $40.32 billion package of austerity measures, which eased tensions surrounding the country's finances. European stocks rose 1 percent. The pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector slowed more than expected in November, according to the Institute for Supply Management, dropping to the lowest level since January 2010. MetLife Inc rose 4.7 percent to $33.25 after the insurer forecast 2012 earnings growth of as much as 7 percent, though its fourth-quarter outlook was below expectations. Germany's SAP announced a $3.4 billion cash deal to buy SuccessFactors , sending shares of the Web-based software company up 51 percent to $39.71. Commercial Metals Co rejected investor Carl Icahn's buyout bid, saying the offer substantially undervalued the company. The stock rose 1.4 percent to $14.18.