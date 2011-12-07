US STOCKS-Futures flat on caution over EU summit

* Martha Stewart Living jumps premarket on Penney deal
* S&P cuts ratings for U.S. regional banks
* Futures: Dow up 17 pts, S&P off 2.8 pts, Nasdaq off 0.5
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 7 U.S. stocks index futures
were little changed on Wednesday after two days of gains as
investors waited to see if European officials can craft a plan
to combat the region's debt crisis at a summit this week.
French and German leaders will not leave this week's EU
summit until a "powerful" deal is reached to tackle the crisis,
French officials said, and will seek to impose mandatory
penalties on nations that exceed deficit targets.
On a trip to Europe, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner voiced confidence in the Franco-German plan.
European leaders will also discuss boosting the region's
rescue fund, the Financial Times reported, another potential
bullish signal for equities.
The debt crisis has pressured equities in recent weeks on
halting progress in finding a resolution. Standard & Poor's has
warned it might cut the sovereign credit rating of 15 euro zone
countries, but optimism over the summit on Dec. 9 has
overshadowed the S&P threat.
Growing optimism about a European deal has helped lift the
S&P almost 9 percent since a closing low reached on Nov. 25.
"More and more, people believe there's a willingness and
ability to tackle the problem, and that continued shift is
allowing us to cut through the old pessimism," said James
Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"However, we'll probably keep seeing volatility until we
see the plan, and if it disappoints we could drop 2 or 3
percent."
S&P 500 futures were off 2.8 points and below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 17
points and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.5 point.
Summit hopes offset data showing China's annual rate of
export growth slowed in November versus October. Investors are
worried slowing growth in China will hurt the U.S. recovery.
Regional banks will be in focus a day after S&P cut credit
ratings for US Bancorp , PNC Financial Services Group
Inc , and BB&T Corp in the wake of new grading
criteria.
J.C. Penney Co Inc will buy a 16.6 percent stake in
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc for $38.5 million,
the New York Times reported, citing sources. Shares of Martha
Stewart jumped 38 percent to $4.30 in premarket trading.
Alpha Natural Resources Inc has agreed to pay $1.5
million to each of the families of 29 miners killed in an
explosion at a West Virginia mine last year.
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet European
leaders would take strong steps to end the debt crisis.