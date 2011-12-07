US STOCKS-Wall St flat, eyes on euro zone summit

* Comments from German official erode summit optimism
* Men's Wearhouse jumps after strong profit report
* Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct; S&P flat, Nasdaq off 0.2 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 7 U.S. stocks were little changed
in choppy, light trading on Wednesday as investors weighed high
expectations about an upcoming euro zone summit against
headline-driven selling.
An agreement earlier in the week between Germany and France
on tighter fiscal controls for the euro zone had triggered
buying, but expectations may have gone too far, analysts said.
Comments from an unnamed German official that Berlin was
increasingly pessimistic about the chances of a deal during the
summit on Dec. 9 took the winds out of a two-day U.S. stocks
rally.
Still, the market has been resilient, with bearish
developments, including Standard & Poor's euro zone downgrade
warning on Monday, failing to trigger massive selling.
"I think the hopes (for a deal in the summit) are certainly
still there. There's a belief in the marketplace that the euro
zone doesn't have a death wish," said Art Hogan, managing
director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
"There is today's news and we started the week with S&P
threatening to downgrade. In another time the market would be
down much more than it is."
Trading volume was very light, characteristic of the
wait-and-see mode Hogan described ahead of the summit.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.98
points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,177.11. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index was down 1.18 points, or 0.09 percent, at
1,257.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 5.57
points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,643.99.
French officials said French and German leaders will not
leave the weekend summit until a "powerful" deal was reached.
They want to impose mandatory penalties on nations that exceed
deficit targets, a plan backed by U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner, who is on a trip to Europe.and
Among individual stocks, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
Inc jumped 33.7 percent to $4.17 after J.C. Penney Co
Inc agreed to buy a 16.6 percent stake.
Men's Wearhouse Inc's shares jumped 16.5 percent to
$31.67 after the clothing retailer reported quarterly profit
topped expectations.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancers on the New York
Stock Exchange by a ratio of about 5-to-4, while on the Nasdaq,
about two stocks fell for every one that rose.