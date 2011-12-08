US STOCKS-Futures point to lower open on ECB comments

* ECB sees downside
*By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 8 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Thursday after the head of the
European Central Bank said "substantial downside risks"
remained in Europe's financial markets.
The ECB said it will offer further liquidity measures
to help ease the region's debt crisis. Futures
initially rallied, but the enthusiasm was tempered by the
outlook. The ECB also acted to soften a looming recession and
avert a credit crunch by cutting interest rates and offering
banks long-term funds on Thursday."When a central bank acknowledges a deteriorating economic
situation, it confirms fears that may have been latent," said
Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank
in Cleveland, Ohio. "With so many rumors and speculation about
what could come out in the (euro zone) summit, it creates the
kind of environment where the market whipsaws from optimism to
pessimism like this."
Futures got a brief lift after data showed weekly jobless
claims dropped more than forecast, suggesting the labor market
recovery was gaining momentum. Claims fell to 381,000, a
nine-month low and far under the 395,000 that had been expected
by analysts.
S&P 500 futures were off 10.2 points and below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dropped
85 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures 14.5 points.
Despite choppy trade, Wall Street has risen for three
straight days on optimism European leaders forge a plan to
fight the crisis at Friday's summit. If the meeting
disappoints, stocks may give up gains of about 9 percent since
Nov. 25. European stocks edged up 0.2 percent in light volume.
Boeing Co's biggest labor union ratified a four-year
contract extension late Wednesday, ensuring a new version its
737 narrowbody plane will be built in Washington state and
likely ending a dispute with the National Labor Relations
Board. Shares of the Dow component edged 0.2 percent higher to
$70.77 in premarket trading.
Costco Wholesale Corp fell 4 percent to $74 before
the bell after reporting its first-quarter results.
McGraw-Hill Cos Inc launched a $500 million share
repurchase program and said it will cut about 550 jobs from its
textbook unit as it splits into two companies.
Hopes for a euro zone solution inspired enough buying to
push U.S. stocks to a third day of gains on Wednesday in light
trading.