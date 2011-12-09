US STOCKS-Futures advance after euro zone agreement

* Financials gain in premarket after EU deal
* Texas Instruments falls after revenue warning
* International trade, consumer sentiment data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 106 pts, S&P 8.9 pts, Nasdaq 14.75
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 9 U.S. stock index futures
rose on Friday after European Union leaders agreed on measures
that partially addresses the region's crippling sovereign debt
crisis.
The summit agreed on stricter budget rules for the euro
zone but failed to secure changes to the EU treaty among all
the member countries. Investors appeared to embrace the deal,
with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
gaining 1 percent in choppy trade.
"There are more positives than negatives in the plan, and
that gives a sense that the leaders understand the scale of the
problem and know how to deal with it," said Rick Fier, vice
president at Conifer Securities in New York. "This isn't
another example of kicking the can down the road."
Equities have risen in anticipation of a plan, with the S&P
500 up 6.5 percent since Nov. 25. But Wall Street tumbled on
Thursday after the European Central Bank dashed hopes for an
even stronger deal. Markets have been volatile, reacting to
every headline out of Europe.
Banks, which have been pressured by the uncertainty,
rallied in premarket trading. Bank of America Corp rose 1.6 percent to $5.68, while JPMorgan Chase & Co added 1.7 percent to $32.78, and Citigroup Inc
rose 2.5 percent to $28.45. The Financial Select Sector SPDR rose 1.8 percent to $13.05 before the bell.
S&P 500 futures were up 8.9 points and above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures jumped
106 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14.75 point.
Chipmakers will be in focus a day after Texas Instruments
Inc cut its revenue outlook for the current quarter,
warning of lower demand. Altera Corp also cut its
fourth-quarter revenue outlook late Thursday.
and
Texas Instruments fell 6 percent to $28.12 in light
premarket trading.
The Commerce Department will release October International
Trade data at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). Economists expect a
deficit of $43.5 billion in October versus a September deficit
of $43.11 billion.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers preliminary December consumer sentiment index will
come at 9:55 a.m. EST. (1455 GMT) Economists predicted a
reading
of 65.5, compared with 64.1 in the final November report.
Wall Street fell sharply on Thursday after the ECB dashed
hopes of a financial "bazooka" to contain the crisis. The S&P
and Nasdaq each fell about 2 percent, while the Dow was off
more than 1 percent.