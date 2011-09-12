US STOCKS-Futures fall sharply on euro zone concerns

* SocGen ditches assets as pressure rises on French banks
* Downgrade from ratings agency Moody's expected
* Greek CDS hit new highs on supply ,default worries
* Futures down: S&P 19 pts, Dow 206 pts, Nasaq 38.75 pts
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stock index futures fell
sharply on Monday as fears of a credit rating downgrade of
French banks and the lack of a solution to Greece's debt
problem heightened concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis.
* France's top banks are bracing themselves for a likely
credit rating downgrade from Moody's, sources close to the
situation said on Saturday, further complicating their efforts
to assure investors they are riding out the tensions in funding
markets.
* Several sources said BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Societe
Generale (SOGN.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) were expecting
an "imminent" decision from the ratings agency, which first put
them under review for possible downgrade on June 15.
* Adding to the gloom was the failure of the weekend's
meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven
industrialized nations to come up with any fresh proposals for
* Greece on Sunday slapped a new tax on real estate to plug
a 2011 budget hole, please international lenders and secure a
key new loan tranche as concerns mounted in Europe over its
* S&P 500 futures SPc2 fell 20.1 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc2 fell 160
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc2 dropped 38.75 points.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, rattled by news that
Juergen Stark, a member of the European Central Bank's
executive board and governing council, will step down by year's
end, adding to concerns about policymakers' ability to deal
with Europe's debt crisis.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve has quizzed Capital One
Financial Corp (COF.N) to determine whether the proposed
purchase of ING Groep NV's ING.AS U.S. online banking
business would create a "too big to fail" institution, the Wall
* The newspaper also said Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is in
talks with book publishers about launching a media library
service similar to Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) for tablets and other
* European stocks slumped, led by banking stocks while
Japan's Nikkei average .N225 dropped to a fresh 2-1/2 year
closing low.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)